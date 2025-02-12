Wike takes proactive measures to address security concerns in FCT

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike, has taken proactive measures to address security concerns in the territory by directing security agencies to monitor the influx of people who could pose security threats.

This directive was issued during the FCT Security Committee meeting, which was attended by the chairmen of the six area councils of the FCT.

The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Olatunji Disu, disclosed that the minister has directed the security agencies to set up a committee to effectively monitor the influx of “Almajiris” and suspicious individuals into the territory.

It’s could be recalled that a pupil of the Amlajiris school has detonated an explosive that claimed lives in Kubwa of Bwari Area Council, in Abuja, sometime last year.

The Almajiris are children who leave their families to study Islam in Qur’anic schools, mostly in the northern part of the country.

The committee, which comprises all security operatives in the FCT, including the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Navy, Department of State Services, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, will work with the chairmen of the area councils to identify Almajiri schools and profile the school owners and the content of the training.

The committee has been given two weeks to report back to the minister, and the CP emphasized that clearance operations are ongoing across the FCT, with five persons suspected of posing security threats arrested and being investigated.

Residents of the FCT have been urged to be security conscious and report any new persons coming into their areas to the appropriate authorities.

The CP stated, “Everybody should be security conscious. Please let us profile people coming into our environment; we need to know them.”

