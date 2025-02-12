UNIZIK female student explains why she attacked lecturer

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

A female student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, UNIZIK, whose name is yet to be ascertained has said that she slapped and tore a lecturer’s clothes for holding her chest area.

She took to her X page (formerly Twitter) to explain that the lecturer demanded she delete a video he appeared in.

A video of the student attacking the lecturer within the university premises went viral on Tuesday.

Information has it that the student was recording a dance video in a school hallway when she clashed with the lecturer after he had tapped her while passing and asked her to excuse him.

She was said to have allegedly made a sly remark, which the lecturer overheard and came back to see if she was his student.

On coming back, he requested that the student delete the video, but she refused.

However, the situation escalated when the lecturer grabbed her hand, leading to a struggle in which she bit him and tore his clothes.

Sharing her own side of the story on her X page ( (formerly Twitter) the student, whose identity remains undisclosed said she was recording a video with a friend along her lecture hall corridor when she suddenly felt a push on her arm, accompanied by the words, “Excuse me.” Not knowing he was a lecturer and feeling disrespected, she responded instinctively.

According to her, the situation escalated when someone grabbed her phone from behind. She turned around and saw it was the same man, who forcefully took her device until it fell and broke.

While alleging that the lecturer held onto her chest, which she found disrespectful., she stated, “In my attempt to free myself, his clothes got torn.

“Before I could even process what had just happened, someone tried to grab my phone from behind. I held on tight, exclaiming in shock, and turned around to see the same man who had pushed me earlier. Mind you, I didn’t even know he was a lecturer. I pleaded with him, ‘Sorry, sir, why are you dragging my phone?’ But he remained silent, tugging at my phone until it fell and broke.”

“The situation took a dark turn when the lecturer grasped my breast region, saying unspeakable things. I was left stunned, trying to comprehend the horror unfolding before me.”

“I was mortified. I tried to cover myself, pulling my dress together, and exclaimed in desperation, ‘Sir, I’ll hold you ohh!’ I didn’t mean to threaten him; I just wanted him to release me. But he wouldn’t budge. In a split second, I bit his hand, hoping he’d let go. That was when I held his clothes and accidentally tore his shirt.

“Some Theatre Arts students from the lecturer’s department approached her with weapons before security operatives intervened.

Her statement comes shortly after videos surfaced online, showing her allegedly attacking the lecturer.

