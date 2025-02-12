26 C
Lagos
February 13, 2025
Trending now

NDDC Partners HYPREP on Ogoni Environmental Remediation

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, February 13, 2025

Darkness engulfs Nigeria as national grid collapses again

Ahead of 2027: APC launch national digital platform to enhance membership registration/revalidation

FG moves to curb tanker accidents, says 121 deaths in five separate…

Ebonyi massacre : Ohanaeze’s Igboayaka arrest intended to help unravel persons behind…

TEF partners UAE Office of Devt Affairs, Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan…

Telecom tariff hike: NLC calls for citizens’ boycott of major network operators effective today

Sanwo-Olu pushes ahead with Lagos Mega City project, set to demolish shanties,…

MAN wants FG to direct NCS to halt implementation of 4% Free-on-Board…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Sanwo-Olu pushes ahead with Lagos Mega City project, set to demolish shanties, illegal structures on Itu-Mara

by Peter Anayo0196

The Lagos State Government has marked shanties and other illegally developed buildings in Itu-Mara in Mainland Local Government Area for demolition.

 

Mr Gbolahan Oki, General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), disclosed in a statement issued by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Adu Ademuyiwa, on Wednesday.

 

According to Oki, the government aims to improve the area’s overall appearance and functionality.

 

He said that the removal of illegal structures was a step toward planned and sustainable growth.

 

Oki alleged that the shanties were being used as hideouts for criminals, posing a threat to the safety of the community.

 

He also said that many of the illegal buildings were dilapidated, risking collapse.

 

Oki said: ” “The present administration will leave no stone unturned in safeguarding the lives and property of Lagos.

 

” LASBCA remains committed to rigorous monitoring and enforcement activities to ensure strict compliance with Lagos State Building Codes and Regulations by property owners and developers.”

 

He said that the agency had formally notified the residents of the impending demolition, urging them to comply with the demolition order.

 

Oki said that the necessary legal procedures, including serving Convention and Quit Notices to the occupants of the affected structures were followed.

 

He emphasised the government’s commitment to public safety and its determination to enforce building regulations.

 

He warned the occupants to comply with the demolition order within the given time or face legal action.

 

He also warned developers against illegal construction.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

ESUT student asks for financial assistance for kidney transplant

Peter Anayo

Endangered democracy: PDP’s catastrophic collapse caused by your desperation, APC knocks Atiku

Peter Anayo

Truck rams into another truck, 2 motorcyclists at Mile 2, Okada rider dies

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO