Sanwo-Olu pushes ahead with Lagos Mega City project, set to demolish shanties, illegal structures on Itu-Mara

The Lagos State Government has marked shanties and other illegally developed buildings in Itu-Mara in Mainland Local Government Area for demolition.

Mr Gbolahan Oki, General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), disclosed in a statement issued by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Adu Ademuyiwa, on Wednesday.

According to Oki, the government aims to improve the area’s overall appearance and functionality.

He said that the removal of illegal structures was a step toward planned and sustainable growth.

Oki alleged that the shanties were being used as hideouts for criminals, posing a threat to the safety of the community.

He also said that many of the illegal buildings were dilapidated, risking collapse.

Oki said: ” “The present administration will leave no stone unturned in safeguarding the lives and property of Lagos.

” LASBCA remains committed to rigorous monitoring and enforcement activities to ensure strict compliance with Lagos State Building Codes and Regulations by property owners and developers.”

He said that the agency had formally notified the residents of the impending demolition, urging them to comply with the demolition order.

Oki said that the necessary legal procedures, including serving Convention and Quit Notices to the occupants of the affected structures were followed.

He emphasised the government’s commitment to public safety and its determination to enforce building regulations.

He warned the occupants to comply with the demolition order within the given time or face legal action.

He also warned developers against illegal construction.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2