Reps summon Customs CG, others over refusal to retire, threaten to arrest NIMC DG

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has summoned the Comptroller General of Nigerian Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi to appear before it on Tuesday next week to answer to a petition before it over the refusal of some top officials of the service to leave the service after their due retirement dates.

Obasi-Pherson Help Foundation had petitioned the 10th House alleging that some Assistant Comptrollers and Comptrollers were due for retirement but had blatantly refused to leave the service.

They named the affected officers as Imam, Umar and Egwu, all Assistant Comptrollers and Awe, Fatia and Faith, Comptrollers as the culprits.

Issuing the summons, the House noted that the CG has a duty as a public officer to explain to Nigerians what the true position is.

“Nigerians deserve to know the truth of the matter and it is only the CG that can clarify the situation. We are elected to serve the people and ensuring that all government agencies function effectively is part of that service. In this era when most of our youths are looking for jobs, it will be wrong for the older ones who are due for retirement to refuse to go” Mike Etiaba, Chairman of the Committee on Public Petitions said.

” That is not to say we shall take sides, far from it. We treat each case on merit ensuring that justice is given at all times to the deserving ” he concluded.

In a related development, the Committee has threatened to order the arrest of the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Identity Management Commission, NIMC if she fails to come in person to answer charges of refusal to pay for state-of-the-art software development project installed and deployed to the commission by a private firm, Truid Limited.

Truid Limited is alleging a breach of license agreement by NIMC. According to E. R. Opara, counsel to Truid Limited, the agreement is premised on an arrangement whereby the Truid Limited funded, developed and deployed tokenization system without any financial obligation from NIMC. Truid was to get returns on her investment through patronage of service providers and the proceeds shared on an agreed ratio. This was to run for an initial period of ten years from 2021 when the software was deployed.

According to the petition, things were going on smoothly until the appointment of the new DG of NIMC who has been trying to truncate the agreement.

Reacting to the submissions of the counsels of both the petitioners and the respondents, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon Mike Etiaba frowned on the continuous absence of the NIMC Director General despite several invitations.

“If she fails to show up at the next hearing of this case, we’ll have no option than to ask the Inspector General of police to bring her. How can an official of government treat constituted authority with such levity? We can no longer condone such attitude” he concluded.

