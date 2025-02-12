Operational Assessment Visit: New MNJTF Force Commander meets with frontline troops in Mongunu

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU , Abuja

The new Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Major General Godwin Michael Mutkut has embarked on a crucial familiarization visit to Sector 3 in Monguno, Nigeria, as part of efforts to assess ongoing operations against Boko Haram terrorists. This visit signifies a new phase in the counter-terrorism campaign in the Lake Chad region.

A statement signed and made available to newsmen by the Chief Military Information Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba states that; the FC’s visit was aimed to assess the current operations readiness of the troops against Boko Haram terrorists and to gain firsthand insight into the sector’s activities.

He noted that upon his arrival, he was warmly welcomed by the Commander Sector 3 Major General Mohammed Babayo who provided a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing operations, challenges faced, and strategic plans for the future.

While Commending the Sector for its exceptional efforts, Major General Mutkut praised the troops for their unwavering dedication and hard work in fulfilling the MNJTF’s mandate.

Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of vigilance and steadfastness in their mission, urging the troops to continue their relentless efforts to eradicate the remaining Boko Haram elements.

According to him, the recent mass surrender of Boko Haram fighters is a promising sign that the insurgency is nearing its end.

The FC while addressing the troops, also emphasized the critical need for awareness regarding the dangers of illicit drug use among soldiers. He urged the Sector Commander to identify any medical equipment needs, which would be presented to strategic partners for potential support.

The visit not only boosted the morale of the troops but also reaffirmed their commitment to restoring peace and stability in the region. As Major General Mutkut departed, he assured the troops that their sacrifices and hard work have not gone unnoticed. He pledged to continue providing them with the necessary resources and support to carry out their mission effectively.

The visit highlights the Multinational Joint Task Force’s (MNJTF) commitment to enhancing its operations and regional security, demonstrating a renewed determination to achieve lasting peace in the Lake Chad region.