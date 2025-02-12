Gateway Games: Ogun govt unveils Premium Trust Bank as lead sponsor

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI , Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has officially unveiled Premium Trust Bank as the lead sponsor of the highly anticipated sports fiesta, National Sports Festival tagged, Gateway Games 2024.

The partnership represents the largest single sponsorship agreement for the National Sports Festival.

In a grand unveiling ceremony held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State Commissioner for Sports Development, Hon. Wasiu Isiaka said the partnership underscored the significance of public-private collaboration in advancing sports development for a sustainable sports economy.

Isiaka expressed confidence in the positive impact the partnership will have on the Games and the broader sports ecosystem.

The sports commissioner posited that the commitment of the bank reflects a deep understanding of the critical role sports play in shaping not just individual lives but also communities and our nation as a whole.

According to Isiaka, the initiative aims not only to elevate the profile of sports but also to create opportunities for athletes to thrive and succeed.

“As we prepare to host this prestigious event, I want to assure you that the Ogun State government, under the visionary leadership of our governor, a passionate Champion of youth and sports development, His Excellency Prince Dapo Abiodun CON, is fully determined to organize one of the best festivals in the history of the National Sports Festival. Our team is dedicated to creating an environment that showcases the incredible talents of our athletes while also promoting a spirit of friendly competition and camaraderie among all participants.

“But our vision extends beyond just hosting a successful festival; we are equally committed to establishing a dynamic sports industry in Ogun State. This initiative aims not only to elevate the profile of sports but also to create opportunities for our athletes to thrive and succeed. We see the potential of sports as a catalyst for economic growth and community development, and we are steadfast in our commitment to repositioning sports in our state for the benefit of all, especially for our talented athletes who abound throughout Ogun State.

“To the athletes who will be representing all the participating states in the festival, know that you are not just our pride but the future of our state and our nation. Your hard work, resilience, and dedication inspire us all. With the support of partners like Premium Trust Bank, we believe that together, we can create an ecosystem where talent flourishes and dreams are transformed into reality.

“As we embark on this exciting journey together, I would like to once again extend my gratitude to Premium Trust Bank for your partnership and to everyone involved in making this event possible. Together, let’s pave the way for a brighter future for sports in Ogun State.”

Also speaking, the Executive Director, Premium Trust Bank, Mr. Shina Atilola said the collaboration with the Ogum state government is expected to elevate the Ogun 2024 National Sports Festival, setting a new benchmark for corporate involvement in Nigerian sports.

Atilola assured that the financial institution is not only sponsoring the biennial sports fiesta but will also nurture discovered athletes to stardom through sponsorship.

He noted that the bank will fully utilize the world-class sporting facilities provided by the state government as discovering talent hub to groom talented athletes for international stardom.

Dignitaries present at the unveiling included the Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Olatokunbo Talabi; Chief of Staff to the NSC Director General, Oluwaseyi Johnson; Chairman of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies LOC, Mrs. Modele Sharafa; NSC Director of Press, Mrs. Kehinde Ajayi; Assistant Director at the National Sports Festival Department, Mr. Oladipupo Idowu, amongst others.