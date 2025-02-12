Dynasty Football Club launched in Ogun

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI ,Abeokuta

A new football club for the empowerment of the youths in the Isara-Remo community in Ogun state, Dynasty FC has been officially launched to inspire hope.

The football club is part of an empowerment initiative by the Daramola Dynasty Foundation (DDF) to inspire hope and create opportunities for young boys in the Remo community.

According to the club secretary, Adedoyin Adeeso, the initiative was driven by a vision to keep boys off the streets, equip them with life skills, and offer them a chance at a brighter future through sports and education.

Adeeso posited that the academy is more than just a space for football training.

According to her, football club focuses on boys aged 13-15, to nurture discipline, foster resilience, and build a sense of purpose among these young players.

“The programme integrates structured training with academic and character-building opportunities, ensuring they grow not only as athletes but as well-rounded individuals ready to take on life’s challenges.

“In addition to rigorous football coaching, the academy ensures the boys have the resources they need to thrive. Support is provided for their educational growth, with scholarships to cover WAEC and JAMB fees, and health insurance to safeguard their well-being.

“A monthly allowance will also be offered to give the boys stability as they commit to building a better future for themselves.”

Speaking about the Academy, Olanrewaju Daramola, the founder of the Daramola Dynasty Foundation, shared his hopes for the program:

“This academy represents hope. It’s about giving young boys in our community the tools to dream big, achieve their goals, and become positive contributors to society.

“Through education, health support, and structured training, we’re not only shaping football players, we’re shaping future leaders.”

Established in December 2024, the Football Academy will focus on empowering boys within the Isara Remo community, ensuring they have access to life-changing opportunities that can thrive through generations.

“With this project, the Daramola Dynasty Foundation continues its commitment to building a better future for the community through impactful, sustainable initiatives.

“Similarly, the football club will begin open trials between February and March 2025 to recruit a new set of players into the club.

“The trial takes place every weekend in February at Gateway ICT Polytechnic field at 10 am.

“Parents, guardians, and interested members of the public are enjoined to register their child through www.dynastyfootballclub.com or Contact: 07074913999, 08055202538″.