Dangiwa calls for excellence, dispute-free construction industry

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa, has reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to fostering a dispute-free environment in Nigeria’s construction industry.

The Minister who stated this while receiving members of the Institute of Construction Industry Arbitrators (ICIArb), in Abuja yesterday, said the Institute of Construction Industry Arbitrators (ICIArb), is a leading arbitral institution dedicated to resolving disputes in Nigeria’s construction sector.

The minister acknowledged the institute’s expertise in alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, such as arbitration, mediation, and conciliation, saying that it provides a robust framework for resolving disputes in a timely, cost-effective, and amicable manner.

“By promoting a culture of dispute-free construction, we can ensure that our housing and infrastructure projects are delivered on time, within budget, and to the highest standards of quality, he stated.

Dangiwa made reference to the approval for the insertion of the ICIArb arbitration clause in building contracts during the 12th Meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing, and Urban Development held in Kaduna State, saying it was a notable milestone in the collective efforts to streamline dispute resolution mechanisms in the construction industry.

According to the Minister, the clause applies to building contracts, tenancy agreements, leases, and facility management contracts to reduce litigation and ensure smoother project execution.

While emphasizing that delays caused by bureaucracy and contractors prioritizing financial gains over project completion often leads to cost overruns and budget inefficiencies, Dangiwa assured that the ministry was implementing strategies to ensure timely project execution and delivery.

He called for stronger partnerships among relevant stakeholders in the built environment so as to create an enabling environment for the construction industry, pointing out that capacity-building initiatives and public awareness campaigns would drive industry excellence and efficiency.

Speaking earlier, the President of the ICIArb, Chief Felix Okereke Onyeri, requested partnership with the Ministry in order to promote seamless dispute resolution culture in the housing sector.

He sought the Minister’s support in implementing the Institute’s arbitration clause in building contracts, as approved by the 12th National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development; and as well, offered collaboration to ensure compliance to the content of the clause by ministries and agencies.

