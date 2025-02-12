Christians can make a positive impact in governance – NCPC Boss

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has emphasized that Christians can make a positive impact in politics and government.

Bishop Adegbite made this statement during a courtesy visit from the Boys Brigade of Nigeria, a Christian organization that mentors boys stating how he shared his personal connection with the organization, having been a part of it in his youth, and promised to continue supporting them.

“The Bible says when the righteous are in government, the people rejoice,” Bishop Adegbite said. “As Christians, we can bring a unique perspective and values to the political sphere, and make a positive impact on our nation.”

Deputy Director and Head, Media and Public Relations, Celestine Toruka in the press statement released stated that the NCPC boss also highlighted his accomplishments during his first year in office, including improving the commission’s image and successfully airlifting Christian pilgrims to the holy land.

He emphasized the importance of pilgrimage to Jerusalem, stating that it is the ultimate destination of their pilgrimage exercise.

Earlier, the National President of the Boys Brigade of Nigeria, Prof. Samson Duna, congratulated Bishop Adegbite on his one-year anniversary in office. He described the NCPC boss as a worthy ambassador of the Boys Brigade of Nigeria.

Prof. Duna also solicited partnership between the Boys Brigade and the Commission, especially in the area of rendering assistance to the elderly during pilgrimage, amongst others.

The Boys Brigade of Nigeria presented a congratulatory letter to Bishop Adegbite for his well-deserved appointment.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2