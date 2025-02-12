33.5 C
Lagos
February 12, 2025
Trending now

Dangiwa calls for excellence, dispute-free construction industry

Christians can make a positive impact in governance – NCPC Boss

Anxiety in Ondo as Lassa Fever claims 12 lives

UNIZIK female student explains why she attacked lecturer

NCDMB boss outlines pillars to African Collaboration Strategy on Local Content, decries…

Lagos Assembly initiates Bill for Research Trust Fund to promote economic growth

Govt diverts traffic ahead of Saturday’s Lagos City Marathon

Wike takes proactive measures to address security concerns in FCT

February 14: Digital Era Valentines and decline in deep connections

Nigeria slides further on Global Corruption Index, ranks 140th.

Champion Newspapers LTD
Health

Anxiety in Ondo as Lassa Fever claims 12 lives

by Peter Anayo079

DAMISI OJO, Akure

 

 

Fear has gripped Residents in Ondo as 12 persons have been reportedly killed by the deadly Lassa Fever epidemic.

 

It was reported that there had been 353 cases of the Syndrome in the state.

 

The Acting Statistician General in the State, Olusola Ajayi disclosed this in Akure, the state capital on Tuesday while addressing workers of the state Waste Management Authority.

 

Ajayi said 112 cases of Lassa Fever have been confirmed while 12 patients have died in what could be described as an alarming development in the state.

 

He however called on the Waste Management Authority, workers to brace up and collaborate with other stakeholders in the health sector.

 

This he noted would guarantee a healthy environment as part of ways to reduce the menace.

 

His words“We are together in that business. We have to act fast now because of this data that I’m going to give you.

 

“In Ondo State today, there are 353 cases of Lassa fever. 112 have been confirmed. 12 persons have died. if we want to act, the time is now.“

 

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention(NCDC) had confirmed 143 cases of Lassa fever out of the 484 suspected cases from December 30, 2024, to January 12, 2025, in seven states across 32 local government areas.

 

The centre also reported 22 deaths with a case fatality rate of 15.4 per cent.

 

Similarly, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Adeniran Ikuomola last week said, Ondo State recorded close to 400 suspected cases of Lassa fever since its recent outbreak and over 100 cases.

 

“According to him,”We have 400 suspected cases and confirmed 100. I would have loved to give you a specific number of deaths because we  have recorded some deaths.“

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Soludo Infrastructural Drive Intensifies As ANSEC Approves More Strategic Roads Across Anambra State For Construction

Editor

LASG warns residents against reinfection of wild polio virus

Peter Anayo

Ebonyi set to eradicate turberclosis; receives portable digital x-ray machines for community TB services.

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO