Anxiety in Ondo as Lassa Fever claims 12 lives

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Fear has gripped Residents in Ondo as 12 persons have been reportedly killed by the deadly Lassa Fever epidemic.

It was reported that there had been 353 cases of the Syndrome in the state.

The Acting Statistician General in the State, Olusola Ajayi disclosed this in Akure, the state capital on Tuesday while addressing workers of the state Waste Management Authority.

Ajayi said 112 cases of Lassa Fever have been confirmed while 12 patients have died in what could be described as an alarming development in the state.

He however called on the Waste Management Authority, workers to brace up and collaborate with other stakeholders in the health sector.

This he noted would guarantee a healthy environment as part of ways to reduce the menace.

His words“We are together in that business. We have to act fast now because of this data that I’m going to give you.

“In Ondo State today, there are 353 cases of Lassa fever. 112 have been confirmed. 12 persons have died. if we want to act, the time is now.“

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention(NCDC) had confirmed 143 cases of Lassa fever out of the 484 suspected cases from December 30, 2024, to January 12, 2025, in seven states across 32 local government areas.

The centre also reported 22 deaths with a case fatality rate of 15.4 per cent.

Similarly, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Adeniran Ikuomola last week said, Ondo State recorded close to 400 suspected cases of Lassa fever since its recent outbreak and over 100 cases.

“According to him,”We have 400 suspected cases and confirmed 100. I would have loved to give you a specific number of deaths because we have recorded some deaths.“

