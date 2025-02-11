Plans underway to provide befitting Orientation Camp for NYSC – Adamawa Governor

PAULETTE ORJIME-Abuja

GOVERNOR Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has said that his administration is working towards

providing a befitting Orientation Camp for NYSC in the State.

He disclosed this on Monday while playing host to the Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Yusha’u Dogara Ahmed at the Government House in Yola.

Fintiri, who bemoaned the state of the existing Orientation Camp at Damare, Girei LGA said, “it is not befitting for the training of our vibrant young graduates. So, having a new Orientation Camp is one of the main issues on our table…We will continue to protect and support Corps Members till they finish service, because their safety and welfare are paramount to us . ”

Responding to an appeal by the NYSC Director General for a utility vehicle to enable NYSC Adamawa State Coordinator carry out periodic inspection of Corps Members in their various locations across the State, the Governor said, “it will be looked into.”

He commended successive batches of Corps Members deployed to the State for contributing immensely to the socio-economic development of its inhabitants; and added that the relationship between NYSC and Adamawa State would be strengthened for more mutual benefits.

The Governor commended NYSC management under the leadership of General Ahmed for introducing lots of innovations that have transformed the Scheme’s operations since he assumed office two years ago.

Speaking earlier, Brigadier General Ahmed lauded the Governor for increasing the allowance of Corps Members serving in the State recently.

The NYSC helmsman also applauded his host for augmenting the feeding of Corps Members during every Orientation Course and for overhauling facilities at the present Orientation Camp.

“Your Excellency, these laudable gestures, coupled with the hospitable disposition of your people have been the driving forces that have been boosting Corps Members’ morale in their quest to add value to their host communities across the State , ” he said.