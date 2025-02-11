NCPC Boss emphasises role beyond pilgrimage

Executive Secretary (NCPC) Bishop Stephen Adegbite with the Executive of the Tekan Women Fellowship Association, Jos.

CHIDINMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Stephen Adegbite, has reiterated that his duty goes beyond organizing pilgrimages to fostering peace and unity in Nigeria.

Bishop Adegbite made this statement during a courtesy visit from the Executives of the Tekan Women Fellowship Association, Jos, at the NCPC headquarters in Abuja.

Deputy Director and Head Media and Public Relations, Celestine Toruka in a statement made available to the press stated that the NCPC boss commended women for their resilience and dedication to service in the Christian community. He specifically acknowledged the First Lady of Nigeria, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, describing her as the “Esther of our time” and a “beacon of hope and light” to the body of Christ.

Bishop Adegbite assured the Association of his support for their forthcoming program in March. He expressed his commitment to running his office with integrity, stating, “I will run this office with a clean hand, and show people how it is done.”

Earlier, Rev. Dr. Achuche Zaka, Chairman of the planning committee, praised Bishop Adegbite for his excellent leadership style, stating that “people are watching you from afar, and you have earned the respect of many.”

The Association will be celebrating their golden jubilee anniversary in March and has invited Bishop Adegbite as their special guest of honor.

He will also receive a Distinguished Excellent Service award during their forthcoming national programme.

