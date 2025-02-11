Lagos govt orders workers to resume fully after one year work-from-home initiative

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State Government has announced the cancellation of the work-from-home initiative and is expected to take effect from 31st March 2025.

The State Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro gave the directive in a circular on Tuesday.

In the wake of economic hardship occasioned by the removal of subsidy by President Bola Tinubu, the State Government had come up with a number of interventions to cushion the effects.

One of such measure that took effect in February 2024 was the directive for State workers to work from home.

With the implementation of the new minimum wage, the State Government had stopped the initiative so that the workers would resume fully.

The circular read, “Further to the implementation of the New Minimum Wage in the State Public Service and other commendable measures put in place by this administration to improve the welfare and well-being of Public Servants in Lagos State, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has approved the cancellation of the work from home initiative in the Lagos State Public Service.

“To this end, cancellation of the work-from-home initiative which had been in place since February 2024 will take effect from 31st March 2025.

“In view of the above, Public Servants are implored to fully rededicate themselves to the effective discharge of their duties and ensure improved service delivery in their various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAS).

“Accordingly, Accounting Officers are enjoined to note the contents of this circular and give it the service-wide publicity it deserves.”

