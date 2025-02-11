Lagos Assembly calls for stringent punishment over open defecation

…seeks expansion of annual tourist funfair, ‘Detty December’

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State House of Assembly has summoned the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab over the rising cases of open defecation in the State.

Lawmakers also called for the full enforcement of environmental laws and provision of free public toilets across the State.

In her comments, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda condemned open defecation, stressing the need for increased sanitation facilities.

Hon. Stephen Ogundipe (Oshodi-Isolo 1), who moved the matter under Urgent Public Importance, warned that the menace of open defecation damages Lagos’ reputation and hinders sustainable development.

Hon. Bonu Solomon (Badagry 1) advocated for the arrest of homeless individuals loitering in the state, arguing that they contribute to the sanitation crisis. He urged local government chairmen to complement state efforts in maintaining cleanliness.

Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti-Osa 1) suggested that the government provide affordable public toilets, while Hon. Femi Saheed (Kosofe 2) emphasized the need for clear policies on who should oversee public sanitation facilities.

Hon. Aro Moshood (Ikorodu 2) highlighted the link between waste accumulation and open defecation, calling for stricter waste management, particularly in market areas like Mile 12.

The Assembly resolved to intensify public awareness campaigns on the dangers of open defecation and collaborate with private companies to fund sanitation initiatives across the state.

Meanwhile, the House has urged the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to expand the reach of the annual “Detty December”‘s celebration by institutionalizing the event for maximum benefits.

The Speaker emphasized the need for improved traffic management during the period.

She suggested that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) employ additional personnel for the festive season, creating temporary jobs for residents.

The motion, moved by Hon. Desmond Elliot (Surulere 1) under Matters of Urgent Public Importance, referenced a reports to highlight the significant revenue generated from the 2024 Detty December celebrations. The report indicated that hotels earned approximately $44 million, while short-term rental services recorded $13 million, totaling about $71.6 million.

Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu noted that Lagos has the necessary infrastructure and an enabling environment to attract tourists and visiting family members. He called for a coordinated event calendar and the development of an iconic tourism site in the state.

Hon. Abiodun Tobun (Epe 1) argued that Detty December contributes to crime reduction by engaging potential offenders in recreational activities.

Meanwhile, Hon. Sa’ad Olumoh (Ajeromi-Ifelodun 1) emphasized the state’s commitment to promoting culture, security, and business growth.

The House also resolved that private sector partners should develop globally marketable programmes for Detty December while advocating for local government participation to decentralize and broaden its benefits.

