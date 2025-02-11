Health Minister says Nigeria ‘ll overcome US health policy changes

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Coordinating minister for health and social welfare, Prof. Muhammadu Ali Pate, has assured Nigerians that the country will overcome the impact of new sweeping health policy changes by US President Donald Trump, which halt funding for healthcare interventions in developing nations.

Prof. Pate made this statement on Tuesday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, while commissioning the Bayelsa State Haemodialysis Centre and inaugurating the General Outpatient Centre at the 350-bed hospital at Bayelsa Medical University. These events were part of the weeklong celebrations marking Governor Douye Diri’s five years in office.

The minister emphasized the importance of collaboration among all tiers of government to harness resources and improve healthcare services for Nigerians.

Commending Governor Diri for his vision in establishing the Haemodialysis Centre, Prof. Pate praised his commitment to healthcare delivery and investment in the well-being of Bayelsa residents.

“Diabetes, hypertension, kidney failure, and other non-communicable diseases are major concerns in our population. Your decision to establish this Haemodialysis Centre is a testament to your dedication to addressing these challenges,” Pate said.

“By providing this facility, you are ensuring that people do not have to die due to kidney failure, and you are doing so in an institution that also trains healthcare workers to manage such conditions.”

Prof. Pate highlighted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to healthcare transformation, noting that the federal government has signed a compact with all 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to improve Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

“What you are doing today is exactly what should be happening in every state,state governments investing their resources while the federal government provides complementary support to meet the health needs of the people,” he added.

The minister also revealed that the federal government is revitalizing over 2,000 primary healthcare centers across the country, with some already in different stages of completion.

Additionally, he announced the development of a Medical Relief Programme to reduce the cost of healthcare access for Nigerians.

Addressing concerns about recent US policy changes affecting health interventions, Prof. Pate reassured Nigerians that the government is actively working to mitigate any negative effects.

“There have been challenges in the past three weeks due to US policy changes, but as a country, we can overcome them. The federal and state governments will collaborate to ensure that even those living with HIV and kidney diseases can receive treatment locally, without relying on foreign assistance,” he assured.

He emphasized the need for all levels of government to take responsibility for providing quality healthcare, stating, “With the resources we have, we can utilize them effectively to serve our people.”

In his remarks, Governor Douye Diri shared a personal motivation behind the establishment of the Haemodialysis Centre, revealing that his mother passed away from renal failure complications in 2013.

Diri paid tribute to the first civilian governor of Bayelsa State, the late Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha, for initiating the 500-bed hospital project two decades ago, as well as his predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson, for converting part of the facility into a medical institution.

To ensure the hospital’s full functionality, Governor Diri directed the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Seiyefa Brisibe, and the Vice-Chancellor of Bayelsa Medical University, Prof. Dimie Ogoina, to make the 350-bed hospital fully operational within six months.

“When I assumed office, I was determined to break the jinx surrounding this 500-bed hospital. Today, we have achieved that milestone. This hospital is now ready to serve outpatients,” Diri said.

Speaking on the Haemodialysis Centre, he expressed deep personal satisfaction with the project.

“I have a special interest in this facility because my mother died in 2013 from renal failure. If we had a center like this then, she might still be alive today,” the governor shared.

He further explained that while he initially considered building a private facility, he ultimately chose to establish a public center to ensure affordable healthcare access for all Bayelsans.

“I feel very fulfilled knowing that our people will no longer have to suffer or die from renal failure. Bayelsa is now equipped to offer these life-saving services to both residents and Nigerians at large. We will continue to invest in healthcare because health is wealth,” he added.

Governor Diri also expressed gratitude to Minister Pate for approving Bayelsa as one of the first states to receive malaria vaccines, highlighting the state’s high mosquito infestation levels.

As part of his visit, the minister inaugurated the Zipline Drone Flight Services for the distribution of medical supplies and consumables. He also commissioned an 800-meter concrete access road leading to the Zipline Facility