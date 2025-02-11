Good news from Ekiti State

MICHAEL ABIOLA

Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji’s selection as ‘Governor of the Year 2024’ comes as no surprise, given his strategic vision for Ekiti State. One worth mentioning is the construction of a world-class Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport in the state. This is not just for the immediate but also laying the foundations for a modern industrial economy.

Oyebanji’s recent commitment to reviving commodity boards and strengthening cooperative movements for which Western Nigeria was well-renowned and made very significant strides in the past is noteworthy. Without doubt, this effort will complement the agro-industrial airport, creating a synergy that links the airport to modernized agriculture in Ekiti State. This, in turn, will ensure food security and pave the way for an export-oriented agro-industrial economy.

The World Bank’s approval of an agribusiness hub in Ekiti State is also timely, more so as the hub is bound to propel economic growth, improve farmers’ livelihoods, and serve as a one-stop-shop for farmers, processors and other stakeholders. It will provide easy access to finance, markets and technology, ultimately boosting farmers’ productivity, produce quality, and competitiveness in the market. That the state government has also established storage facilities to buy and store farm produce, ensuring food sufficiency and regulating prices during scarcity is also commendable.

In order to enhance the capabilities of security agencies in Ekiti State, Oyebanji has invested heavily in security infrastructure, including patrol vehicles, ballistic helmets, and fragment jackets. He has also deployed cutting-edge technology, such as trackers, the Early Warning and Early Response System (EWERS), and the Safe City Project, to ensure proper monitoring across local government areas.

To protect farmers’ investments, the governor established the Agro Task Force (ATF) and inaugurated the Farmers/Herders Peace Committee to promote peaceful coexistence among farmers, herders, and host communities. He has also has mobilized various groups, including Amotekun and Peace Corps to, among other functions, gather local intelligence for the police and other state security agencies, while Agro Marshalls protect palaces and farm settlements.

Oyebanji’s prioritization of security can be viewed through the lens of social contract theory, which asserts that “governments derive their authority from the consent of the governed.” By focusing on security, the governor is fulfilling his obligation to protect Ekiti State’s citizens, thereby “honouring the principles of the social contract.” This approach reinforces the idea that the government’s authority is rooted in the trust and consent of its people.

The construction of roads, particularly in rural areas, will have a significant multiplier effect on employment and income generation. This effort is part of a broader strategy to build a strong agro-industrial economic base, a foundational structural realignment that will drive sustainable development. Oyebanji deserves commendation for this approach, as it differs from the typical infrastructural projects in Nigeria, which often lack strategic linkages for sustainable development.

Ekiti under Oyebanji has improved the electricity supply and construction of access roads to boost industrial development in the state. His efforts have been complemented by his wife, Olayemi, through her pet project, the Widows, Aged and Orphans Hope (WAOH) Support Foundation. Is it therefore any wonder that the governor described 2025 as the Year of Accelerated Growth in the state’s journey towards shared prosperity?

It is also worthy of note that the governor has demonstrated commendable restraint and commitment to the Constitution’s ethos by avoiding the recent unnecessary diversion into religious issues. His dedication to Nigeria’s secular state and aversion to adopting a state religion is exemplary. This approach is particularly important in the Southwest, known for its rich diversity and traditional tolerance, and serves as a model for others to follow.

Finally, the awards won by Governor Oyebanji reflect the fact that those judging performance for awards are doing so based on critical thinking and analysis of performance indices that are objective, measurable, and aligned with the state’s development goals.

Hearty congratulations to the deserving governor, and greater efforts anticipated in the future.

*Abiola wrote from Ilesa, Osun State.

