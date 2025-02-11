FG, Red Cross train port health staff on prevention of Mpox, other infectious diseases

BLESSING TAIWO

As part of measures to control the entrance of infectious diseases to Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Health, in partnership with the Nigerian Red Cross organised a training programme for port health services staff.

The 3-day capacity building workshop is aimed at equipping the frontline health workers to prevent the transmission of Monkey pox (Mpox), Ebola and other infectious diseases from another country to Nigeria.

Addressing newsmen during the programme held in Ikeja, Lagos on Monday, Dr Nse Akpan, Director of Port Health Services, Federal Ministry of Health, said it is important to stop the diseases at the point of entry to safeguard the nation.

Dr Akpan stated that the workshop will ensure health workers at entry points are trained with a reviewed curriculum, after which a step-down training will be carried out for all the staff to be abreast of infectious diseases’ signs and symptoms.

He said, “our duty is to ensure that we man all the points of entry in Nigeria, starting from airports, seaports and land crossing, to ensure that we stop all infectious diseases coming into this country at the point of entry, not allowing it to enter into the country and infect our citizens.

“At every point of entry, before you cross, we ask for your yellow card. We also do screening for people, animals and goods coming into the country as a form of surveillance.”

Dr Akpan enjoined Nigerians to observe hygiene practices and be alert, especially residents at border communities, to report any suspected case of infectious diseases to the nearest health facility.

Also, Dr Manir Jega, Director of Programs Support, Nigerian Red Cross Society, Abuja, said the participants, numbering 50, were drawn from all the geopolitical zones in the country.

Dr. Jega stated that the Nigerian Red Cross and its partners—the International Federation of Red Cross and Norwegian Red Cross funded the training for the health workers to be skilled in responding to Mpox and other infectious diseases.

Highlighting other interventions by the Nigerian Red Cross to prevent Mpox in Nigeria, he said, “we have deployed over 800 volunteers across 23 states in the country. The volunteers conduct house-to-house sensitisation, educating them on how to recognise signs and symptoms of Mpox and what to do when they observe such symptoms.

“In addition, we are supporting frontline health workers because whenever there is an infectious disease, the first respondents are the health workers. We are supporting the government by providing preventive aids like face masks, disinfectants, and liquid soap to safeguard themselves.”

Jega urged the citizenry to own the prevention of diseases and cooperate with stakeholders for effective control.

Florence Pwana, the training focal person, Port Health Services, Abuja, maintained that the workshop will increase the consciousness of health personnel on infectious diseases still ongoing in countries like Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo.

