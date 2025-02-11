EU seeks partnership with Enugu in critical infrastructure

COSMAS CHUKWU , Enugu

The European Union has expressed commitment to partnering with Enugu in renewable energy, education, security and other areas of public benefits.

The EU delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS led by the Head of Cooperation, Mr Massimo De Luka, made this known when the delegation paid a courtesy call on the governor at the government house to discuss projects funded by the EU in particular. The delegation commended governor Mbah for his approach to infrastructural and human capital development.

While expressing the readiness of the EU to partner Enugu in the provision of alternative power supply, Mr De Luka acknowledged the efforts of the governor in establishing quality healthcare and education system.

He said the EU is working on providing electrification in all the primary healthcare centres as well as the local communities across the state through Solar Energy with the aim of making the primary health centres more efficient and sustainable.

The Head of cooperation further disclosed the willingness of EU to improve the living standards of the youths in the state especially school dropouts and drug addicts.

He said the state has the potential for industrialization, hence the interest of the EU to make Enugu a hub for industrialization, business and living.

Responding, the state governor Dr Peter Mbah, while commending the delegation for the choice of Enugu as one of the states in Nigeria to partner with, said his administration is particularly interested in the activities of the European Union.

Dr Mbah noted that the state government is keen to eradicate poverty, hence the huge investment in the provision of basic amenities, expansion of economic opportunities especially in the rural areas and the construction of 260 Smart Green School as well as Type-2 primary healthcare centres across the state.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2