Customs decorate 28 newly promoted personnel in Enugu/Anambra/Ebonyi Command

Cosmas Chukwu

The Nigeria Customs Service has decorated no fewer than 28 newly-promoted personnel with their new ranks in its Enugu/Anambra/Ebonyi Command on Tuesday.

The newly-decorated personnel included: 15 officers and 13 men of the Service.

Decorating the newly-promoted personnel in Enugu, the Customs Area Controller for Enugu/Anambra/Ebonyi Command, Comptroller Comfort Ukpanah, urged the officers and men to always reflect on the mission and vision of the Comptroller-General (C-G) of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi.

Ukpanah noted that all officers and men must follow the visionary leadership of the C-G of Customs as it concerns his robust plans and transformative ideologies aimed at repositioning the Service.

She said, “The C-G of Customs, on assumption of office, had categorically highlighted his commitment at creating an enabling environment for capacity building for career progression, which will ultimately motivate the workforce.

“It is therefore on record that the assumption of office of the C-G signaled a new dawn in the leadership style as promotion has become a regular feature in the Nigeria Customs Service, as against what was obtainable before his emergence.”

The comptroller noted that promotion and elevation comes with obligations and responsibilities, adding that the newly-promoted should see their new ranks as opportunity to demonstrate capacity and competence in their “Service to the Nation”.

According to her, you have been selected and found worthy after a rigorous process and it is therefore expected of you to justify the confidence reposed in you by the C-G of Customs and his Management Team.

“I urge you to have at the back of your mind that true success is not measured by personal achievements but by the legacy, support and mentorship left behind.

“I, therefore, urge you to mentor your subordinates through the new roles that will be assigned to you with your new ranks, in line with the mantra of the C-G of Customs and his management,” he said.

Responding, an Assistant Controller

of Customs, Pascal Igwe, one of newly-decorated, appreciated God as well as the C-G of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and his management team for the promotion and upliftment to a new rank.

Igwe, who spoke on behalf of other promoted and decorated personnel, assured the C-G of Customs and the Custom authorities that “we are aware of the responsibility before us and we will redouble our dedication to achieve more.”

“We are assuring the customs authorities that we will do all within our capacity to exceed all expectations attached to our new ranks” he said.