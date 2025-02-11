Climate change: NEDC trains 300 women, youths on waste management, briquettes making

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

To curb the effects of climate change, global warming and unemployment, the North East Development Commission (NEDC) has graduated about 300 briquettes Linemen and refuse or waste blenders across the region .

The training which was organized by the NEDC in Maiduguri lasted for a period of one week to 3 months.

Speaking at the graduation and presentation of starter parks at the NEDC headquarters, Maiduguri yesterday, the Managing Director of NEDC, Alhaji Mohammed Alkali urged the beneficiaries to make proper use of the starter packs.

Alkali cautioned them not to sell the machines, stressing that the commission will continue to monitor and evaluate them to ensure effective and efficient utilization and maintenance.

.

The programme which is expected to take place across the six states of the North East region was targeted at reducing the effects of unemployment, poverty and curbing climate change among women and youths who were worst hit by the effects of the Boko Haram conflict.

Briquettes was introduced by the commission as an alternative means of fuel to curb deforestation and cushion the scarcity and hardship associated with petroleum products and kerosene among others.

He said that the commission engaged approved local manufacturers or inventors of the machines to ensure proper and good maintenance of the machines to encourage local content and the training exercise is scheduled to extend to other states of the North East .

He further said the commission is committed to empowering the youths with practical skills and resources to enable them to become self-reliant.

“The distribution of these machines marks a crucial milestone in the NEDC’s ongoing efforts to empower youths and women and foster sustainable energy solutions in the North East..

Investing in practical skills and green technology, the commission is not only addressing unemployment but also contributing to long-term energy security and environmental conservation,” Alkali said.

The beneficiaries of this initiative recently underwent comprehensive training in briquette production, courtesy of the NEDC. With the provision of these machines, they now have the opportunity to apply their knowledge in real-world settings, potentially turning their skills into sustainable livelihoods.

Earlier, the Consultant, of the programme, Dr. Zauna Kellube explained the processes, criteria, modulations and procedures of engaging the youths through a span timetable and framework aimed at empowering the large size of unemployed youths.

She said that there are a total of about 300 beneficiaries drawn from Borno State so far at the initial stage are benefiting while they hope to extend it to other states of Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Adamawa.

The Consultant said the Briquette Making Machines are designed to convert waste biomass into high-quality briquettes, providing a cleaner and more efficient alternative to traditional fossil fuels.

She emphasized that this will also promote the use of renewable energy sources, adding that the initiative aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat environmental degradation.

“Beyond environmental benefits, the project also holds significant economic potential. The availability of locally produced briquettes could create new markets, reduce reliance on expensive and polluting fuels, and encourage entrepreneurship among trainees,” Zaina added.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2