Anambra Guber poll: INEC tasks security agencies to sustain Ondo State election model

Ignatius Okorocha Abuja,

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has issued a strong charge to security agencies, emphasizing the need to replicate the success recorded in the Ondo State Governorship election in the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship poll scheduled for November 8, 2025.

Speaking at the first quarterly meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) for the year 2025, held at the INEC Headquarters in Abuja, on Tuesday Prof. Yakubu underscored the critical role of security agencies in ensuring seamless, peaceful, and credible elections.

“We must replicate the happy experience of Ondo State in the forthcoming elections; we cannot lower the standards,” he stated firmly.

The INEC Chairman highlighted that the Ondo Governorship election provided a template for future elections due to the enhanced coordination in the deployment of security and electoral officials.

This, he noted, contributed significantly to the early commencement of polls and the overall peaceful conduct of the election, even in challenging terrains such as riverine areas.

“We should continue to give Nigerians a happy experience on Election Day and beyond,” Prof. Yakubu added, stressing the need for synergy among stakeholders to ensure a well-coordinated electoral process in Anambra State.

The Anambra election will see voting take place in 5,720 polling units across 21 Local Government Areas, requiring robust security deployment and logistical planning.

Beyond the Anambra election, INEC is also preparing for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election, slated for February 21, 2026, alongside multiple bye-elections to fill vacant legislative seats across the country.

In this regard, Prof. Yakubu assured security agencies that detailed operational guidelines, including terrain analysis and security assessments, would be provided to facilitate efficient planning and deployment.

A major concern raised during the meeting was the issue of vote buying, which remains a threat to the credibility of elections.

Prof. Yakubu acknowledged the proactive efforts of law enforcement agencies, particularly anti-graft bodies, in combating this menace.

He urged for sustained collaboration to ensure that offenders face the full weight of the law. “Beyond the arrest of vote buyers on Election Day, our active partnership has so far resulted in the successful prosecution of some offenders in three States. We must build on this momentum,” he noted.

On his part, the National Security Adviser (NSA) and Co-Chairman of ICCES, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, acknowledged the improvements in election security witnessed during the Edo and Ondo off-cycle governorship elections.

According to him, the seamless cooperation among security agencies enabled swift responses to incidents that could have otherwise disrupted the polls.

Represented by the Director of Internal Security at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Hassan Yahaya Abdullahi, the NSA cited the deployment of advanced security technology, including drones and enhanced communication systems, as key factors that contributed to a smoother electoral process.

“The lessons learned from the Edo and Ondo elections will be vital in refining security strategies ahead of the Anambra Governorship election and other forthcoming polls,” he assured.

While acknowledging that voter turnout in Edo and Ondo was not as high as anticipated, Mallam Ribadu commended the generally peaceful conduct of voters.

He noted, however, that some polling units experienced delays due to logistical constraints. Moving forward, he emphasized that these challenges would be addressed to ensure a more efficient electoral process in Anambra and beyond.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to ensuring adequate security during elections across the country.

Represented by the Commissioner of Police in charge of Election Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Abayomi Sogunle, the IGP assured the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the police’s dedication to maintaining peace and protecting electoral materials and officials before, during, and after elections.

He added that the deployment of a Commissioner of Police to oversee Election Planning and Monitoring underscored the Force’s strategic approach to election security.

He emphasized the need for continued collaboration between the police and other security agencies to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.