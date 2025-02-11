2025 Gateway Trade Fair: OGUNCCIMA Lauds Dangote Over Consistent Partnership

Ogun State Chamber of Commerce, Industries Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA) has commended the laudable roles played by the Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) in driving the economic growth and economic sustainability of the State.

President of the Chamber, Lion Niyi Oshiyemi gave the commendation in Abeokuta while addressing the press to herald the 14th Gateway International Trade Fair holding at the Moshood Abiola Trade Fair Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The OGUNCCIMA boss described Dangote Group as a long-standing partner and Africa’s most formidable business conglomerate saying the interest of the Company in the Gateway Trade Fair is an indication that the Fair is a hub for commerce, innovation and economic exchange.

He said that the contributions of the Group to the state and the nation’s economy was remarkable and that the Company has been the backbone of the trade fair over the years pointing Dangote has proven beyond reasonable doubt that its is a socially responsible business organization.

Said he: “Your remarkable contributions to this fair and to the Nigerian economy at large are highly commendable. In the same vein, your presence here today reaffirms the significance of the Gateway International Trade Fair as a hub for commerce, innovation and economic exchange”.

Oshiyemi also thanked the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for his administration’s unwavering support and commitment to the business community in the state adding that the state has emerged an economic powerhouse attracting investments because the state government has fostered conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

The OGUNCCIMA President said this year’s trade fair was organized in collaboration with the Ogun State Government, adding that it has continue to serve as a premier platform for business networking, innovation and investment promotion in the state and beyond.

The Chamber’s boss added that for over a decade the trade fair has remained a key driver of economic transformation, fostering collaborations among local and international businesses, investors, policy makers and consumers.

This year’s edition themed, “Promoting Businesses through Partnership” according to him, underscores the vital role of strategic alliances in expanding business opportunities, strengthening industries and boosting economic growth’, he said.

“Beyond business engagements, he added, the fair also serves as a melting pot of cultures, ideas and innovations. As we navigate the ever-evolving global economy, it is imperative that we embrace partnerships, technology and sustainable business practices to remain competitive and relevant’, Oshiyemi emphasized.

The Dangote Group tasked Ogun State Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA) not relent in its efforts at ensuring the Trade Fair succeeds and achieve its objectives.

Speaking on behalf of Mr. Anthony Chiejina, the Group Chief, Branding & Communication, DIL, during the Press Briefing, Francis Awowole-Browne, disclosed that the Group was ready for the Fair saying all its business units have been adequately mobilized to exhibit at the Fair.

He urged members of the public to come out and troop to the fair to take advantages of the various products from the Group stable that would be sold at reasonable prices with promotional gifts for those patronizing the exhibition stand of Dangote.

Mr. Awowole-Browne stated that already various products from the Dangote businesses like, Sugar, Salt, Seasoning, Cement, Fertilizer, Rice and Sinotruck trucks etc are available at the Fair. He also advised OGUNCCIMA to employ strategies that would help them garner exhibitors in view of the economic situation in the country which has negatively affected some of the participating companies.