Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Women in Energy Oil & Gas , Annual Membership meeting on collaborating for Sustainable Energy Future held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0140

L-r …Member advisory Board Women in Energy Oil & Gas,  (WEOG)   Hansatu  Adegbite ; Vice Chairman , CORAN  Dolapo Okulaja – Kotun; founding National President (WEOG) Dr Oladunni Owo ;  Founding Board of Trustee Chairperson (WEOG)  Engr Olu Maduka;  New President (WEOG) Mrs Tolulope Longe ;WEOG Advisory Board Member , Ibiwumi Braithwaite Akinnola; Provost , Mrs.  Oritsematosan  Edodo – Emore ; Women in Energy Oil & Gas  , Annual Membership meeting (AMM)  theme Collaborating for Sustainable Energy  Future  held in Lagos on 7/2/2025… PHOTOS :CHIINYERE IKEANYI .

L-r … Member advisory Board Women in Energy Oil & Gas,  (WEOG)   Hansatu  Adegbite; New President (WEOG) Mrs Tolulope Longe ; Founding Board of Trustee Chairperson (WEOG)  Engr (Mrs) Olu Maduka; founding National President (WEOG) Dr Oladunni Owo; Vice Chairman , CORAN  Dolapo Okulaja – Kotun; Provost , Mrs.  Oritsematosan  Edodo – Emore .

L-r …Founding National President (WEOG) Dr Oladunni Owo; Member advisory Board Women in Energy Oil & Gas,  (WEOG)   Hansatu  Adegbite.

Cross Section of New Executive, Women in Energy Oil & Gas,  taking the oath of  office.

From 2nd left …front roll, Member advisory Board Women in Energy Oil & Gas,  (WEOG)   Hansatu  Adegbite ; Vice Chairman , CORAN  Dolapo Okulaja – Kotun; founding National President (WEOG) Dr Oladunni Owo ;  Founding Board of Trustee Chairperson (WEOG)  Engr Olu Maduka;  New President (WEOG) Mrs. Tolulope Longe ; WEOG Advisory Board Member , Ibiwumi Braithwaite Akinnola; Provost , Mrs.  Oritsematosan   Edodo – Emore ; pose with the New Executive of Women in Energy Oil & Gas .

Cross section of the members of (WEOG).

Cross Section of Lagos State Chapter  (WEOG) during the  Annual Membership Meeting (AMM)  on Collaborating for Sustainable Energy  Future held at Oriental Hotel in Lagos on 7/2/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

