Oyo registers 12,128 hospitality ventures

.Set to hold first ever Ibadan Valentine cruise

The Oyo State Government has registered 12,128 hospitality outfits for proper monitoring and coordinating of their activities.

Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, stated this on Monday, during a press conference held at the Eleyele Waterfront, Ibadan ahead of the celebration of Lovers’ Day tagged ‘Valentine Cruise.’

This was made known to journalists by the special advisor (Media) to Oyo State Governor, Dr. Sulaimon Olarewaju.

He explained that Olatunbosun noted that the number of registered hospitality ventures comprising hotels, night clubs, event centers, eateries/restaurants and tour operators rose from 1,328 in December 2019 to 12,128 in 2025.

He maintained that the rise was achieved due to the conducive and enabling environment created for investors by the administration of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde.

According to the commissioner, the second term of Governor Makinde has seen the state recording an influx of tourists, with about 18,152 tourists daily coming to the state as against 1,604 recorded before the advent of the administration.

Speaking on the programme tagged ‘Valentine Cruise,’ scheduled to hold on Friday, 14th February, 2025 at the Royal Entertainment Cruise, Eleyele Lake, Ibadan, Dr Olatunbosun said the event would promote peace, love, friendship, admiration and tolerance among residents and visitors in the state and also promote aquatic tourism, create employment opportunities as well as boost the income and economy of the state.

He said: “Every 14th February is observed globally as Valentine’s Day with the purpose of celebrating love, friendship and admiration.

“The Oyo State Government has concluded all arrangements to join the rest of the world in the celebration of this year’s Valentine’s Day in an elaborate form.

“Consequently, in its unique pacesetting features, the Oyo State Government, through the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, in conjunction with Royal Entertainment Cruise, is set to organise the first-ever Ibadan Valentine Cruise on Eleyele Lake, on Friday, 14th February, 2025.

“The idea is to promote peace, love, friendship, admiration and tolerance among the residents and visitors to the state, promote aquatic tourism, create employment and empowerment opportunities through tourism and to also boost the income of the people, among others.

“While appreciating your support for the Oyo State Government towards tourism promotion and peaceful coexistence, you are all cordially invited to the first-ever Ibadan Valentine Cruise.

“Governor Makinde has succeeded in promoting the atmosphere for tourism to thrive. Before we came in, the total number of hotels we had in Oyo State was 945. I am happy to tell you that the current figure of registered hotels is 4,678 though we still have other ones that are not yet registered.

“This means that between 2019 and December 2024, we succeeded in having 3,733 hotels registered in Oyo State. That is a 395 per cent increase.

“We had 78 night clubs when we came in but we now have 1,898, that is a difference of 1,820. This means between 2019 and now, the registered night clubs in Oyo State is 1,820 which constitutes 2,333 per cent increase.

“Also, in the hospitality business, the Event Centres we had before we came in were 143. As I am talking to you, we have registered 1,996 Event Centres; a difference of 1,853.

“The number of eateries has risen to 1,852 from 62. When you add everything together, the total number of hospitality ventures that we met on the ground in 2019 was 1,328. Currently, we have 12,128 hospitality ventures registered in Oyo State.

“That is an increment of 10,800, which means between 2019 and now, the governor has created an environment for hospitality business to thrive, which has brought 10,800 hospitality ventures into Oyo State.

“On the aspect of Tourist Centres and others, by 2019, the total number of tourists that visited Oyo State on a daily basis was 1,604. But by December 2024, the number of tourists that entered Oyo State was 18,452.

“Before last year, we didn’t have anything like a Boat Cruise outfit in the state. What we used to have was the wooden canoe that takes people from Eleyele to Apete.

Today, aquatic entertainment and tourism have begun to thrive, because the governor has succeeded in providing an enabling environment.

“Tourism cannot thrive unless three things are put in place — security, infrastructure and the political will. So, we have been able to record huge successes in tourism development because of these three factors.

The governor has really done well for the state in the area of tourism and hospitality.

“In April last year, we had a first of its kind international tourism summit in Oyo State, which really opened the state for investors to come, see, enjoy and invest in Oyo State.

“Today, we are seeing another addition and I want to commend the CEO of Royal Entertainment. I want to say that his entry into the new business of aquatic entertainment has attracted many people.”

Earlier in his address, the Chief Executive Officer, Royal Entertainment Cruise, Dr Sanni Bamidele, lauded the efforts of Governor Makinde in developing and promoting culture and tourism in Oyo State.

He added that his company decided to collaborate with the state government to boost tourism, as, according to him, there are various tourist attractions sites in Oyo State, with the state advancing in tourism development.

Dr Bamidele assured participants of adequate security and the availability of safety equipment in the course of the Valentine’s Day celebration, adding that the event would present different positive experiences.

The pre-event press conference had in attendance the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Dr Muftau Ayoola; and directors from the ministry.