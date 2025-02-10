Heirs Insurance Group raises the bar on motor insurance, unveils Low-cost Motor Insurance Plans

Heirs Insurance Group, one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurance groups, has announced the launch of its low-cost insurance product—Flexi Comprehensive Motor Insurance, which provides comprehensive motor insurance benefits for a fraction of the cost.

Reaffirming its commitment to making insurance accessible to Nigerians, Heirs Insurance Group has also expanded the accessibility of its third-party insurance, making it available on the company’s USSD code—*1100# and its mobile app, Simple Life app. This will empower car owners to seamlessly align with the nationwide enforcement of motor insurance.

The Flexi Comprehensive Motor Insurance Plan blends affordability with robust benefits to protect customers from the steep costs associated with road accidents. The plan covers repair expenses in a motor accident for the third party and the policyholder’s vehicle, as well as medical bills, in the event of injuries.

Speaking on the new Flexi motor insurance plan, Ifesinachi Okpagu, Chief Marketing Officer, Heirs Insurance Group, said, “We have prioritised accessibility and affordability of our products to empower people to make the right choice. The Flexi Comprehensive Motor insurance offers much more for less, and the third-party motor insurance gives you the basics. No matter the decision, we want to empower people with the choices that fit their immediate needs.”

The Flexi Motor Plan offers three variants: Flexi 25 for N25,000 per year, Flexi 35 for N35,000 per year, and Flexi 70 for N70,000 per year—allowing customers to choose a coverage range that aligns with their budgets and needs.

Both the Flexi Comprehensive and the Third-party motor insurance products can be purchased on Heirs Insurance Group’s website, its mobile app, SimpleLife, USSD (for Third-party motor only), and at any of its physical locations nationwide.

Heirs Insurance Group is the insurance subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, the leading pan-African investment company, with investments across 24 countries and four continents. With a rapidly expanding retail footprint and an omnichannel digital presence, Heirs Insurance Group serves both corporate and individual customers across Nigeria.