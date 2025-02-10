Effective road maintenance: Goronyo to constitute steering committee for FERMA funding

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

In an effort to explore alternative sources of funding to supplement the funding challenges being experienced by the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), the Minister of State for Works, overseeing FERMA, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, has directed that a steering committee be constituted to look into other sources of funding the Agency including those captured in the FERMA Act, to enable her deliver its mandate of effectively and efficiently monitoring and maintaining all Federal roads across the country.

Goronyo disclosed this at a one-day retreat for the Board and Management of FERMA with the theme “Delivering FERMA’s* Mandate Aligned to Renewed Hope Agenda” in Abuja.

The Minister said, there was nowhere in the world that annual Budget allocation funded effectively the maintenance of roads infrastructure, hence, the committee when constituted, will swing into actions with the intervention measures that will help FERMA get more funding to help her achieve her mandate of maintaining Roads for easy and safe use by Public.

This he said, will help President Tinubu to realize his Renewed Hope Agenda of delivering infrastructures to Nigerians.

He also added “well maintained roads has a lot of implications on every one of us, be it healthcare, education, security, employment, economic growth and prosperity”.

Goronyo commended the Managing Director of FERMA, Dr. Emeka Agbasi, for his focus on delivering FERMA’s mandate to Nigerians, describing him as a silent achiever who is working to achieve so much despite the little given to the Agency.

The supervising Minister of FERMA Goronyo, also appreciated the Board Members of the Agency and called for continuous support from them to the Management to facilitate the realisation of the Agency’s mandate of keeping all Federal roads motorable for the benefit of citizens and development of Nigeria’s economy.

He assured that there would be continuous engagement, collaboration and synergy between the Federal Ministry of Works, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency and other relevant stakeholders for more improvement in the activities of the Agency.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director of FERMA, Engr. Emeka Agbasi, stated that the retreat provides an opportunity to develop practical solutions to the challenges facing the Agency in line with the best practices and also to establish clear and measurable goals for the year in line with the Agency’s mandate.

According to him “the scope of the retreat encapsulates an in-depth look into the 8 point agenda of Mr. President.

Adding that, understanding the role of the Board and Management of the Agency towards the actualization of the Mandate is essential.

He further added that issues confronting the funding challenges of FERMA, will be developing strategies to improve funding”. And build solid communications and relationship between the Management and Board.

In a statement signed by Maryam M. Sanusi, Director (Information and Public Relations ) of the agency, Engr. Agbasi, appreciated the Minister of State for Works, supervising FERMA, Bello Muhammad Goronyo and the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Adebiyi Olusesan Olufunso, for initiating the retreat to discuss topical issues affecting the Agency and create a compass to continuously improve FERMA’s performance.

