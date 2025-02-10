Be ready to step on toes, Obasanjo tells new FMCA Board Chairman, Dayo Israel

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI , Abeokuta

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has told the new Chairman, Board of Management of Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba Abeokuta, Dr. Dayo Israel to brace up for the challenges ahead and be ready to step on toes, if necessary, for a successful tenure of office.

Chief Obasajo observed that no leader of note he has ever come across achieved anything without stepping on toes.

“If you’re doing a job and you’re not stepping on toes, then you’re not effective.”

The former President, according to a statement by the hospital’s Head of Public Relations, Dr. Segun Orisajo made those remarks while playing host to Dr. Israel on a familiarization visit in the company of the Center’s Medical Director, Prof. Adewale Musa-Olomu and members of his management team.

Chief Obasanjo recalled an incident some decades back shortly after he left office as Head of State in which he had to “sack” his daughter from his farm on account of coming late to work.

“Shortly after I left Office as Head of State, my first daughter, then at the University of Ibadan studying Veterinary Medicine was engaged on my farm to gain some practical experience during long vacation.

“On day one, she resumed a quarter past seven in the morning as against the usual 7 O’clock. I warned her reminding her that she has an obligation to be of good example to other workers. I told her I will not hesitate to wield the big stick should the same be repeated going forward.

“To my amazement, the following day, she was late to work again. I did not hesitate to send her back right from the gate.”

“Not surprisingly, this had an indescribable effect on all my employees, saying “if Baba could do this to his daughter, who are we?”

Chief Obasanjo, however, advised the new Chairman to be “just, fair and humane” even when it becomes obvious that certain toes have to be stepped on.

He applauded the Medical Director, Prof. Musa-Olomu for the monumental achievements of his administration over the past seven and half years at the Centre.

Earlier, the FMCA Board Chairman, Dr. Israel had described Baba Obasanjo as an international colossus, full of wisdom and wits.

“Meeting Baba Obasanjo is always so much fun. As we begin this journey of transformation at FMC Abeokuta, Baba’s wisdom and experience are invaluable.”

The Chairman reiterated his lofty ambition of transforming the Centre into a world-class health institution where people from far and near will visit the Centre to receive comprehensive medical care.

He also renewed his determination to support the hospital management in taking “FMC Abeokuta to the next level, attracting needed equipment, and helping build relationships for sustainability.

“My first priority is to help us move away from the national grid to renewable energy. We are open to partnership ” the Chairman added.

Apart from the former President, the Chairman’s familiarization trail took him to the palaces of Alake, Osile, and Olowu, where the royal fathers blessed him and prayed for a successful tenure.

The Chairman also visited the former Commandant General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC ) Dr. John Ade Abolurin.

