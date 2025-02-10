Australian based Publisher congratulates Sen Kalu on new role as SEDC Chairman

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

Obinna Ejianya, the Australian-based Nigerian publisher of 9News Nigeria and CEO of Nine Communications Nigeria Limited, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on his recent appointment as the inaugural Chairman of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) Committee by the Nigerian Senate.

In his congratulatory message, made available to the press, Ejianya described the appointment as a “well-deserved recognition” of Senator Kalu’s extensive contributions to the South East region and his unwavering commitment to public service.

“Senator Kalu’s political journey has been marked by both challenges and commendable achievements, especially during his tenure as the Governor of Abia State. However, his subsequent role as the Senator representing Abia North has seen significant developmental strides. Notably, he has initiated numerous projects aimed at improving infrastructure and empowering constituents, reflecting his dedication to the region’s progress.”

Noting Kalu’s ability to build bridges across tribal and religious divides, Ejianya referred to him as a “liberal politician who prioritizes national unity over segregation.” He encouraged Kalu to collaborate with South East governors and stakeholders to create a peaceful environment that addresses the long-standing sentiment of marginalization in the region.

“The South East region currently grapples with issues such as inadequate infrastructure, insecurity, and limited federal integration through roads and railways. In his capacity as Chairman of the SEDC Committee, Senator Kalu is uniquely positioned to address these challenges. By collaborating with state governors and federal entities, he can work towards enhancing infrastructure, bolstering security, and fostering a harmonious relationship between the South East and the broader Nigerian federation.

“Senator Kalu’s extensive experience and his ability to build relationships across Nigeria’s diverse ethnic and religious landscape position him as a leader capable of uniting and advancing the nation. His inclusive approach has the potential to transform the South East into a model of development, thereby quelling longstanding sentiments of marginalization and reaffirming the region’s integral role in Nigeria’s progress.”

Ejianya emphasized that this appointment is not just a regional responsibility but a platform for Senator Kalu to showcase his vision for Nigeria’s future. By effectively leading the SEDC, Senator Kalu can provide Nigerians with a glimpse of his potential as a future President, demonstrating his capacity to drive national development and unity.

In conclusion, Ejianya urges Senator Kalu to seize this opportunity to implement transformative initiatives in the South East, setting a benchmark for leadership that could inspire confidence in his ability to lead Nigeria at the highest level.

