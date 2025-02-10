28.1 C
EducationNewsPolitics

Atiku, Sokoto Gov, Tambuwal, Imoke, others meet Obasanjo

by Editor0174

 

.My visit not politically motivated- Atiku

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI
Abeokuta

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, is currently in a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Atiku was the Vice-President to Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007.

He arrived at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Complex, Abeokuta, at 12.37pm.

The former Vice President was in company of former Sokoto state governor and Senator representing Sokoto South, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, Senator Abdullahi Ningi from Bauchi State, former Cross Rivers state governor, Lyel Imoke and Otunba Oyewole Fasawe among others.

 

