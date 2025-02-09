Trust Betrayed: How a simple job offer led to theft and deception 

“Abuja ladies are cheap to attract, just dress nice and have a good car with Air-condition that is working” Bidemi reportedly boasted during interrogation.

His statement came after investigators uncovered how he was able to manipulate and defraud two women within a month, through deception and using a stolen vehicle. But this was just a fraction of his crimes writes Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Weird but real, what began as a normal conversation between two men in Abuja turned into a full-blown case of fraud, theft, and betrayal that no one saw coming. Mr. Wilson Egun, a successful businessman in the capital city, had no idea that an off-hand conversation with Mr. Sunday Bidemi in late October would lead to such a devastating outcome.

The story of Mr. Egun’s misfortune began in Mararaba, a bustling area on the outskirts of Abuja, when he found himself lost and in need of directions. At that moment, he crossed paths with Mr. Bidemi, who appeared friendly and familiar with the area. Eager to help, Bidemi offered to guide him personally to his destination.

During the ride, the two men struck up a conversation, and Mr. Egun, needing a driver for his personal and business needs, mentioned he was looking for someone trustworthy to fill the position. This was when Bidemi, with confidence and seeming sincerity, seized the opportunity. He claimed to be an experienced driver in search of employment. He expressed his eagerness to work, pointing to his past driving experience as evidence of his qualifications.

Impressed by Bidemi’s self-assuredness and his willingness to help, Mr. Egun made an impulsive decision. There was no interview, no background check, and no formal agreement. The two men simply shook hands, and without further hesitation, Mr. Egun offered him the job.

For the first few weeks, everything appeared to go smoothly. Bidemi seemed to fulfill his duties as a driver with reliability and professionalism. Mr. Egun, trusting his instincts, didn’t think twice about the arrangement. However, as is often the case with stories of deception, things took a darker turn that would soon shatter Mr. Egun’s faith in humanity.

It was in November 2024 when Mr. Egun asked Bidemi to drive his elderly mother, Mrs. Monica Egun, to a hospital in Cite C Estate, near Airport Junction in Gwarimpa. Mrs. Egun was in need of medical attention, and Mr. Egun, unable to accompany her himself, trusted Bidemi to ensure her safe journey. After completing the drop-off, Bidemi was supposed to return to Mr. Egun’s home.

But instead of returning, Bidemi made an unexpected and shocking decision—he stole Mr. Egun’s grey 2016 Toyota Corolla. He fled the area, leaving Mrs. Egun stranded at the hospital and Mr. Egun, who had trusted him, reeling in disbelief.

When Mr. Egun discovered what had happened, his initial feelings of shock and confusion quickly turned to anger and frustration. How could someone he had extended his trust to, someone who seemed so helpful and genuine, betray him so ruthlessly?

In a panic, Mr. Egun immediately reported the theft to the Maitama Police Division and the Anti-Car Theft Unit in Abuja. The vehicle, which represented a significant financial investment, had been stolen right from under his nose. Despite the urgency of the situation, weeks passed with no sign of the car or Bidemi.

The emotional toll was considerable. Mr. Egun, known for his level-headed approach in business, felt a sense of vulnerability he had never experienced before. As the days turned into weeks, he couldn’t help but reflect on how easily he had let his guard down and placed his trust in a complete stranger.

“I trusted him,” Mr. Egun later reflected. “He seemed genuine, he helped me, and I never imagined he would steal from me.”

After nearly a month of waiting, and with no sign of the car or the thief, a breakthrough came on December 15, 2024. Bidemi was finally apprehended in Masaka, Nasarawa State, when law enforcement officers tracked him down. Bidemi, unaware that the net was closing in on him, had been using the stolen vehicle openly, driving around in the same car he had taken.

On the day of his arrest, he was reportedly seen washing the car, a bold move that ultimately led to his downfall. When authorities arrived, they caught him red-handed. But the story didn’t end there—Bidemi’s arrest unearthed even more shocking truths about his criminal behavior, revealing a complex web of deceit.

Before his capture, Bidemi had embarked on a journey to Jos, Plateau State, driving the stolen vehicle. Along the way, he met a young woman named Alhari Bako unknown to Alhari she was about to fall victim to the very same deception that had entangled Mr. Egun.

Bidemi, who had already honed his skills of manipulation, used his charm and persuasive powers to convince Alhari to assist him. He asked her to fuel the stolen car with ₦60,000, promising to pay her back as soon as he could. Additionally, he borrowed another ₦20,000, claiming his banking app wasn’t working and that he would return the money once he was able to access his accounts.

Alhari, taken in by his confident demeanor and neat appearance—he was dressed in a navy blue tracksuit—believed him without hesitation. She had no reason to doubt his story. Trusting his promises, Alhari agreed to his request, not knowing that she was walking straight into another one of Bidemi’s devious traps.

After fueling the car, Bidemi and Alhari spent the night at a hotel in Saminaka, Kaduna State. But when Alhari woke up the following morning, she was left in shock. Bidemi had vanished. Not only had he disappeared, but he had also taken with him the ₦60,000 for the fuel and the additional ₦20,000 he had borrowed, leaving Alhari stranded and penniless.

“I couldn’t believe it,”Alhari later recalled. “He seemed like a respectable person. I didn’t think for a moment that he would do something like that.”

As the investigation unfolded, it became clear that Bidemi had used his charm and calculated deceit to manipulate others for his personal gain. His earlier victims, including Alhari, were not the first to fall for his tricks. The police were able to uncover more startling details about Bidemi’s actions.

The navy blue tracksuit he had worn during his scam, for example, did not belong to him. It had actually been stolen from Mrs. Hannah Jitina a Navy personnel who had also fallen victim to Bidemi’s deceit.

Mrs. Hannah had given Bidemi a ride to a program near Abacha Barracks Bridge, but during the journey, Bidemi stole her personal items, including her ID card, ATM card, National Identification Number (NIN) card, and Navy slip tag. The stolen tracksuit, which had helped Bidemi appear respectable and trustworthy, was just one of the many pieces of evidence of his manipulation.

As investigators dug deeper, they discovered Bidemi’s pattern of manipulation. He used his well-maintained appearance, often dressing in a clean, confident manner to gain the trust of unsuspecting victims. Police questioned him about how he was able to trap two women.

During his interrogation, Bidemi allegedly boasted, “Abuja ladies are cheap to attract. Just dress nice and be a good car with air conditioning that is working.” He explained how he used his appearance and the allure of a comfortable, well-maintained car to deceive and exploit these women, making them feel at ease before scamming them.

As more victims came forward, it became evident that Bidemi had developed a pattern of behavior. He would first charm his victims, often by appealing to their sense of kindness or by pretending to be in need, and once they trusted him, he would exploit that trust for his personal benefit.

Despite his best efforts to evade justice, Bidemi’s luck eventually ran out. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police, working tirelessly to locate him, finally managed to track him down. He was arrested and is now facing multiple charges, including grand theft auto, fraud, impersonation, and theft of personal belongings.

The stolen Toyota Corolla was recovered and returned to Mr. Egun, although the emotional and financial damage had already been done. Mr. Egun, grateful to have the car returned, is still processing the events that unfolded.

“It was a hard lesson,” he said. “It’s hard to trust people, even when they seem trustworthy.”

This case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of caution when dealing with strangers, particularly when it comes to matters involving money, trust, and personal belongings. Mr. Egun’s willingness to help someone he met by chance ultimately resulted in a series of unfortunate events that caused him emotional distress and financial loss.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, has urged the public to be vigilant and to take necessary precautions when hiring domestic workers, drivers, or anyone who will have access to personal information or valuable possessions.

He emphasized the significance of conducting thorough background checks. “Before hiring any domestic worker or driver, ensure that you properly vet them. Ask for valid identification—whether it’s a National ID card, driver’s license, or passport. References from previous employers are also crucial in helping you assess an individual’s trustworthiness and reliability,” CP Disu advised.

The Commissioner also emphasized the importance of assessing the character and temperament of a potential employee before making any decisions. “Take the time to observe their behavior. Don’t rush into hiring someone without properly evaluating their integrity. If you have any doubts, take the time to verify their information or look for red flags.”

For those concerned about vehicle theft, CP Disu recommends installing tracking devices in cars. “Tracking devices are an effective tool in ensuring the recovery of stolen vehicles,” he said.

This case underscores the dangers of blind trust, especially when dealing with individuals you have just met. It serves as a powerful lesson in the importance of staying cautious and taking the necessary steps to protect oneself from harm. While justice has been served in this instance, the lesson remains clear: trust should always be earned and never given freely without due diligence.