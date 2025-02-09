Prof. Neri Picardo: A life of service, sacrifice, and medical excellence

By Sonnie Ekwowusi

Prominent Nigerian physician at the Niger Foundation Hospital, Enugu, and a Professor of Internal Medicine at Ebonyi State University, Prof. Neri Picardo, has died aged 76. Prof. Picardo collapsed and died at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, while attending to a patient during his clinic at Niger Foundation Hospital, Enugu.

Fondly and affectionately called “Neri” by his family, professional colleagues, and numerous friends, Prof. Picardo was, by all standards, an accomplished physician specializing in Internal Medicine. He was also a distinguished university scholar known for his admirable integrity and unwavering dedication to humanity.

Prof. Picardo truly loved the medical profession and dedicated the greater part of his life to selflessly attending to his patients—often skipping meals and denying himself material comforts to fulfill his duty. He stood out like a shining star for his exceptional brilliance and high sense of duty in medicine. Small wonder that Prof. Picardo passed away the way he had lived—administering treatment to a patient.

He personified simplicity and gentleness—no airs, no hubris—always exuding the warmth of a physician devoted to serving others. When he spoke, people listened. As a Chinese proverb says, “It is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness,” meaning it is better to take action rather than just complain. Prof. Picardo chose the more difficult path—lighting one candle after another. He succeeded in lighting many candles, which continue to burn brightly today.

He leaves behind a legacy that reminds medical professionals that they do not exist solely for themselves but for their patients. To Prof. Picardo, everything a doctor is and everything they possess should be dedicated to serving patients, especially in times of emergency. In short, he was both a rallying and uniting force in Nigeria’s medical profession.

He created numerous frameworks of human solidarity to reach out and render assistance. He cultivated friendships across different divides. In an age of unchecked individualism and egocentrism, where many seek applause for their supposed achievements, Prof. Picardo’s public-spiritedness stands as an inspiration. This earned him the sobriquet, “The People’s Doctor.”

Writing about death in his profound piece “Born Toward Dying” (First Things, 2002), Richard Neuhaus states:

“We are born to die… Death is the warp and woof of existence in the ordinary, the quotidian; the way things are. It is the horizon against which we get up in the morning and go to bed at night, and the next morning we awake to find the horizon has drawn closer…”

With the passing of Prof. Picardo, the horizon has drawn closer. Nigerian medicine has lost a rare gem and a great motivator.

Born on April 21, 1949, in Mombasa, Kenya, to Indian parents, Prof. Neri Picardo attended Goan High School, Mombasa for his primary education (1955–1962). He continued his secondary education at Sacred Heart High School, Mombasa (1962–1966) and completed higher school studies at Strathmore College, Nairobi (1966–1968).

He pursued his undergraduate studies in medicine at the Faculty of Medicine, Universidad de Navarra, Pamplona, Spain (1968–1974), where he obtained the title “Licenciate in Medicine and Surgery” in June 1974.

His postgraduate Rotatory Internship took place at the University of Navarra Teaching Hospital, Pamplona (July 1974 – June 1975). He then completed his Residency Training in Internal Medicine at the Professional School of Internal Medicine, Universidad de Navarra (July 1975 – December 1978).

In 1978, Prof. Picardo obtained the title “Specialist in Internal Medicine” from the Ministry of Education and Science, Madrid, Spain, along with a Diploma of Specialist in Internal Medicine from the Professional School of Internal Medicine, Universidad de Navarra.

During his residency, he undertook specialist training in Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, earning the title “Specialist in Gastroenterology” from the Ministry of Education and Science in 1977.

He successfully defended his Doctoral Thesis in 1978, achieving the highest grade, “Sobresaliente cum laude,” and receiving an award. His work was later published in the journal “Parasite and Immunology.” In 1979, he obtained the title “Doctor in Medicine and Surgery” from the Ministry of Education and Science, Madrid, Spain.

Prof. Picardo came to Nigeria in 1981 on a Federal Government appointment. He served as a Consultant Physician in the Department of Medicine, Parklane General Hospital, Enugu, Old Anambra State, where he was later promoted to Chief Consultant and Head of the Department of Medicine.

He also served as Head of the Gastroenterology/Endoscopy Unit at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Enugu, where he trained numerous resident doctors in endoscopy. Despite retiring, he continued to be invited as an External Examiner for graduating students at UNTH.

Prof. Picardo was the first Medical Director of Niger Foundation Hospital and remained a member of the Management Team. He also worked as a Consultant at Ebonyi State University Teaching Hospital and was a Professor of Internal Medicine at the College of Medicine, Ebonyi State University.

In 2022, he was appointed a member of the Project Implementing Committee for the new State University of Medical Sciences (SUMAS).

Prof. Picardo received numerous awards, including:

Excellence in Vocational Service Award by New Enugu Coal City Lions Club: Merit Award of Excellence by the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives: Distinguished Citizen of Nigeria (2018) by the Nigeria Police

Prof. Picardo, a celibate member of Opus Dei (Work of God), a Catholic institution founded by St. Josemaría Escrivá, naturalized as a Nigerian citizen due to his deep love for the country and his commitment to saving lives in Nigeria.

For his Nigerian citizenship, he chose and was adopted by the people of Neke Oghe, in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State, who embraced him as their son.

In recognition of his selfless service to humanity, Pope Francis conferred upon him the title of Papal Knight of St. Gregory the Great on November 30, 2024.

The loss of Prof. Picardo has created a void in our world. We stand by his remains, forlorn and perplexed. We weep, not wanting to be consoled.

Nevertheless, we are consoled by the fact that Prof. Picardo has lit many candles that are still burning brightly today, his enduring legacy for the succeeding generations of mankind.