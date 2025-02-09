Over 400,000 Nigerian students benefit from Tinubu’s loan scheme- Presidential aide

Daniel Dauda, Jos

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu personal assistant on constituency affairs, Khadijat Kareem Omotayo, has revealed that over 400 thousand Nigerian students benefited from the president’s free loan scheme initiative to boost standard of education in the country.

Omotayo, stated that the president brought the idea of students loans to enable those with financial constraints to have access to education, calling on who are yet to apply the loan to do the needful and complete their education as the loan has no collateral.

She acknowledged that president Tinubu is a leader who is clamoring to build a Nigeria that works for all Nigerians devoid of partisanship.

She further challenged Nigerians at all levels to start questioning their elected representatives over the hardship being encounter in the country rather than continue casting aspersions and apportioning blames on the president.

The presidential aide made the assertion Saturday in Government House Little Rayfield Jos, during a townhall meeting with Plateau critical stakeholders.

She said constituency advocacy and fact finding mission is sacrosanct as far as president Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda” is concerned, and which is the reason why in line with the mandate actualization of her office their moving to various states to hear people concerned and take the message to Mr. President for onward intervention.

“The president is committed to the growth and development of Plateau, the initiative that would improve the well-being of the people through access to quality healthcare, education as well as women and youths empowerment.

She also promised that the president is determined to finish all federal government abandoned projects domiciled in Plateau.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, represented by the commissioner ministry of youth and sports development, Ibrahim Musa Ashoms, admits that the state government cultivated 1,000 hectares of land at Back Farm. “That is to say, we also cultivated 5,000 hectares for our internally displaced persons, so that they will return to their ancestral homes.

Ashoms, confirmed that already government had an interface with the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAC) to convert Yakubu Gowon Airport into a cargo Airport.

“We’re admonishing you about our roads, the Federal Government has gotten the $1.2 billion loan from the Chinese Bank to fix the Akwanga,Forest, Jos, Bauchi, and Gombe roads respectively.”

Daily Champion reports that some of the stakeholders such as;Plateau Initiative for Development and Advancement of the Natives (PIDAN), Traditional rulers, Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), National Union of Road Transportation Workers (NURTW), Women in agriculture, Plateau Youth Council (PYC), South-South Community, South-East community, Yoruba community amongst others, through their representatives, had drawn Federal Government attention that most often the constituency projects sighted on various constituencies did not reflect the wishes and aspirations of the people.

The stakeholders tasked government to always conduct need assessment in consultation with traditional class as they are directly closer to the people at the grassroots.