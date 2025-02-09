Oil resumption Congress in Ogoni ends in rowdy secession

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The first congress of the people of Ogoni ethnic nationality to facilitate the resumption of oil production in Ogoniland on Saturday ended in a rowdy secession.

Our correspondent reports that some youths stormed the venue of the meeting in Bori, the traditional headquarters of the Ogoni people shortly after the conclusion of the meeting, carrying placards with various inscriptions decrying the process being followed by the stakeholders driving the oil resumption efforts.

They claimed that the organizers of the discussion had sidelined some notable groups, especially the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP).

Some of the placards read: “Ledum Mitee and Ribadu, Leave Ogoni Alone”, “On Ogoni Development Authority We Stand”, “Exonerate Ken Saro-Wiwa”.

Co-chairman of the Dialogue Committee, ArchBishop Ignatius Kattey had earlier, during the congress, read a communique on behalf of his Chairman, Professor Don Baridam, called on all Ogoni sons and daughters to remain united, despite their political or ideological differences, and support the dialogue process, which they described as a defining moment for Ogoni land.

The communique reads in part, “Having been duly briefed by the Ogoni delegation that recently met with His Excellency, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, hereby resolve as follows:

“The Congress of Ogoni People fully supports the ongoing dialogue process between the Ogoni people and the Federal Government which has begun earnestly with the Ogoni-wide consultations.

“We believe that continued engagement and constructive discussions will lead to lasting solutions that will benefit our people and future generations.

“We acknowledge the efforts of the facilitators appointed to coordinate this process and express our confidence in their ability to ensure fairness, inclusivity, and transparency in the consultation and dialogue process.”

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for implementing the request of some “Confidence Building Measures” in Ogoniland made by the Ogoni delegation during a meeting with him recently in Abuja.

He stated that the implementation of the confidence building measures demonstrates the government’s commitment to addressing the developmental needs in Ogoniland and Rivers State by extension, expressing their commitment to the development of the area.

“We commend and express our deep appreciation to His Excellency, the President, for granting the Ogoni delegation the opportunity for dialogue. This meeting marks a significant step in addressing the concerns of the Ogoni people and fostering sustainable peace and development in our land.

“We also commend the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu for his steadfast leadership and commitment to the dialogue process as well as the Governor of Rivers State for his support in the process as well as other government officials who have contributed in making the process hitch free.

“We acknowledge with gratitude the prompt actions taken by the government in response to the confidence building measures requests presented by our delegation, as a precursor to the dialogue.”

“These measures include; The signing into law of the Federal University of Environmental Technology in Ogoni, a landmark achievement that will contribute to educational and environmental advancement, the fast-tracking of the completion of the critical (East-West) road project from Eleme Junction to Onne Junction, which will enhance connectivity and economic development.

“The implementation of affirmative action in the employment of Ogoni sons and daughters in key federal institutions, ensuring greater inclusion and representation and the intervention in infrastructural development through the inclusion of key Ogoni projects in the current national budget as well as interventions by the NNPCL.”

Recalled that a delegation of Ogoni people led by Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara recently visited President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to negotiate a possible resumption of oil production in Ogoni.

The president had mandated the National Security Adviser (NSA) to ensure that all Ogoni stakeholders are included in the dialogue process.

However, the decision was greeted with mixed feelings as various interest groups have expressed their concerns in the way the oil resumption plan has been executed.

Meanwhile, factional President of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People, Fegalo Nsuke, in a statement, on Saturday said that the struggle of the Ogoni people had been championed by MOSOP.

He noted that the Ogoni people are very conscious of the sensitive situation and will rely on the position of MOSOP on the way to go about the planned resumption of oil exploration in the Ogoniland.

He expressed worries that MOSOP, being left out of the process, could create distrust in the hearts of the Ogoni people, noting also that the process was being rushed in a way that could generate tension, anxiety and crises in Ogoni.

Also, a coalition of civil society groups known as the Ken Saro-Wiwa Exoneration Campaign on Friday called for honesty and transparency in the process.

The group expressed concerns on the approach being adopted and called for the exoneration of nine Ogoni activists killed along with Ken Saro-Wiwa by the Nigerian Government on November 10, 1995. The coalition also called for a panel of investigation to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the death of four Ogoni leaders killed earlier on May 21, 1994.

Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight others had been executed on the orders of General Sani Abacha after a widely condemned trial in Port Harcourt/ The convicts were denied the right to appeal their sentences.

Ogoni in the United States and Canada had also allegedly condemned the planned resumption of oil production in Ogoni and called for the exoneration of the innocent men including Ken Saro-Wiwa who were executed on November 10, 1994.