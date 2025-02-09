Mbappe scores Real Madrid equaliser in Atletico draw

Kylian Mbappe rescued a point for Real Madrid in a tense derby with city rivals Atletico Madrid as the hosts remained top of La Liga.

Diego Simeone’s side had gone in front through a controversial 35th-minute penalty converted by Julian Alvarez, who chose the ‘Panenka’ style approach from the spot, chipping the ball down the middle as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois dived past.

The referee pointed to the spot after going to the video assistant referee (VAR) monitor as Aurelien Tchouameni was adjudged to have fouled Samuel Lino.

Five minutes after the break, Mbappe scored his 16th league goal of the season when he reacted quickest after Jude Bellingham’s shot bounced into his path.

England international Bellingham had a greater impact in the second half, heading on to the crossbar and having a shot saved by Jan Oblak as Real pushed for a winner.

The result left them a point clear of second-placed Atletico, with Barcelona five points behind Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

However, Barca could close the gap on Sunday evening when they travel to Sevilla (20:00 GMT).

Focus now turns to the Champions League for Real, who travel to Manchester City for the first leg of the knockout phase play-offs.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2