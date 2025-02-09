26.2 C
Lagos
February 9, 2025
Trending now

WAPCo begins pipeline maintenance, feeds ‘PIG’ into line to start regional conduit…

Oil resumption Congress in Ogoni ends in rowdy secession

Akwa Ibom Governor Hails Niger Delta Sports Festival, Partners NDDC

Trust Betrayed: How a simple job offer led to theft and deception 

Constitution review: Quest for true federalism lingers amidst move for creation of…

Imo to become home for medical tourism –  Uzodimma

El-Rufai, Amaechi and the loose cannons of Nigeria’s politics

Prof. Neri Picardo: A life of service, sacrifice, and medical excellence

Neimeth expands market share with strategic growth plan

Mbappe scores Real Madrid equaliser in Atletico draw

Champion Newspapers LTD
Sports

Mbappe scores Real Madrid equaliser in Atletico draw

by Peter Anayo0128

Kylian Mbappe rescued a point for Real Madrid in a tense derby with city rivals Atletico Madrid as the hosts remained top of La Liga.

Diego Simeone’s side had gone in front through a controversial 35th-minute penalty converted by Julian Alvarez, who chose the ‘Panenka’ style approach from the spot, chipping the ball down the middle as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois dived past.

The referee pointed to the spot after going to the video assistant referee (VAR) monitor as Aurelien Tchouameni was adjudged to have fouled Samuel Lino.

Five minutes after the break, Mbappe scored his 16th league goal of the season when he reacted quickest after Jude Bellingham’s shot bounced into his path.

England international Bellingham had a greater impact in the second half, heading on to the crossbar and having a shot saved by Jan Oblak as Real pushed for a winner.

The result left them a point clear of second-placed Atletico, with Barcelona five points behind Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

However, Barca could close the gap on Sunday evening when they travel to Sevilla (20:00 GMT).

Focus now turns to the Champions League for Real, who travel to Manchester City for the first leg of the knockout phase play-offs.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

AFSIA Solar Awards 2024: Recognizing Excellence in Africa’s Solar Industry

Editor

Army confiscates over 70,000 litres of stolen crude in Niger Delta

Editor

High Performance Computing Infrastructure – technology enabler to unlock Nigeria’s oil and gas potential.  

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO