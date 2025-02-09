Insecurity: Troops kill 27 terrorists, arrest 85, rescue 44 hostages — DHQ

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters on Friday said troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security forces killed 27 terrorists, arrested 85 other suspects and rescued 44 hostages between 30 January to 7 February.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by the new Director of Defence Media Operations, Major Gen Markus Kangye on the report of military operations against insurgency activities in the various theatre of operations across the country

According to the statement, “During the week under review, troops conducted offensive operations such as raids, ambushes and fighting patrols.

“They neutralised several terrorists, apprehended their collaborators, rescued kidnapped victims and received surrendered terrorists. Gunrunners, oil theft collaborators and other violent extremists were also apprehended.

“In the South-South, troops foiled oil theft estimated at the tune of about N292,644,100.00 only. The breakdown includes: 253,330 litres of stolen crude oil, 42,000 litres of illegally refined AGO and 5,100 litres of PMS.

“Additionally, troops discovered and destroyed 220 crude oil cooking ovens, 23 dugout pits, 2 boats, 17 storage tanks, 7 drums and 24 illegal refining sites. Other items recovered include one pumping machine, 3 motorcycles, 2 mobile phones and 2 vehicles among others.

“In a related development, troops recovered 61 weapons and 1,584 ammunition which includes but is not limited to the following: 26 AK47 rifles, 4 locally fabricated guns, 9 dane guns, 8 pump action guns, 346 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 53 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 920 rounds of 7.62 x 12.7mm ammo, 16 cartridges, 14 assorted arms and 20 assorted ammunitions.”

On the operations of the troops, It explained that overall, troops of Operation WHIRL PUNCH In the North West arrested 13 violent extremists/criminals and recovered 2 locally made Revolver Pistols one pistol with 3 rounds of 9 mm ammo, 46 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo 2 mobile phones, and the sum of N725,400 only.

The statement added that the troops of Operation HADIN KAIin in the North East neutralized 18 terrorists, arrested 11 and rescued 31 kidnapped hostages.

According to it, “Troops also, recovered 9 AK47 rifles, 8 Dane Guns, one metal prototype pistol, one RPG propeller 4 wooden miniature guns, 2 prototype guns for training children, 4 RPG bombs one x 60 mm more tube, 920 rounds of 12.7x108mm ammo belted ammo, 109 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, one empty case of 7.62 x 54 mm 5 magazines.

“Troops further recovered 4 motorcycles 6 terrorist flags, one baofeng HH radio, 3 mobile phones, 9 bicycles and 3 IED/IEDs making materials as well as the sum of N49,600.00 only amongst others.

It further added that the Troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA in the North West neutralized 8 terrorists, arrested 6 and rescued 55 kidnapped hostages. Troops recovered 5 AK47 rifles, 53 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 2 magazines, 7 motorcycles and 2 mobile phones and the sum of N290,000.00 only among others.

According to the statement, troops of Operation UDO KA arrested 5 IPOB/ESN terrorists and rescued 4 hostages. Troops recovered 2 AK 47 Rifles, 8 pump action guns, 4 locally made pistols, one dan gun, 101 cartridges, 6 empty mags of AK 47 Rifles, one baofeng radio, 2 motorcycles, and IED-making materials while many IEDs were detonated

The statement assured that the gallant men and women of the armed forces would continue to carry out the constitutional responsibilities of protecting the lives and properties of all Nigerians in line with global best practices.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2