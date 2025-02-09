.. Inaugurates Imsuth, Imsubeb Boards

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has described health and education as critical sectors that directly impact on the life and well-being of the people.

He said that necessitated the urgent intervention of his administration in the sectors on assumption of office in 2020.

Senator Uzodimma spoke weekend, while inaugurating the the Board of Imo State University Teaching Hospital (IMSUTH) and that of Imo State Universal Basic Education Board (IMSUBEB).

He noted that since the inception of his administration in 2020, concerted efforts have been made to restore and revamp the only State owned tertiary hospital, IMSUTH, Orlu, which had hitherto remained comatose.

He expressed delight that today “the institution can stand among the league of effective teaching hospitals in the country.”

The Governor regretted that about 70% of deaths occurring in the country were preventable, and due mainly to poor or lack of health care delivery system, and maintained that “much of such deaths would have been avoided with the presence of good primary, secondary and tertiary health care institutions.”

He hinted that his administration has invested over N4billion to rehabilitate faculties and procure equipment at the University Teaching Hospital, as well as attracted professionals with proven record of local and international medical practice to the institution.

The Governor therefore encouraged the Chairman, Dr. Emmanuel Ogueri, and other members of the Board – Prof Kelechi Uwakwe (Chief Medical Director), Rev.Fr.bDr Emeka Emekaraoha, Anyaehie Okameme, and Dr Osita Kingsley Uzoma – to bring to bear their wealth of knowledge and experience in medical practice abroad, and replicate same to make Imo a centre for medical tourism.

“This is your own. Help to stop the medical tourism in Imo. Bring back here your wealth of knowledge and experience. Unless we are healthy there won’t be development,” the Governor said.

He advised for synergy between the Board and the management of the Institution, and noted that the current CMD has enough information that the Board can rely on to work.

He promised that government will support the team to deliver on the assignment given to them.

To the State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon Chidiebere Egbo (Chairman), Arc. Mrs Amaka Onu, Hon Chuks Metu (Secretary), Hon Vitalis Obioma, Hon Edward Obinna, Mrs Nzeoma Lucy Nkeiru, and Mrs Leticia Amandianeze, the Governor enjoined them to show prudence and accountability in the management of funds, and pledged to publish their monthly reports for Imo people to see.

“Your failure is our collective failure; and your success, our collective success. Be wary of those who will tell you it is now your turn, because it is not your turn, but the turn of Imo people. Change the story, rebuild the schools, and go and serve as servants,” he cautioned.

Senator Uzodimma called for sacrifice on the part of the Board, noting that his administration has made efforts to pay all the outstanding counterpart funding obligations and saved about N20billion which he said will be used to give face lift to primary/secondary schools and also provide qualitative basic education that will include qualitative teaching personnel, materials and environment in the State.

In their separate acceptance speeches, the Board Chairman, Imo State University Teaching Hospital, Dr. Emmanuel Ogueri thanked the Governor for the confidence reposed on him and his members and vouched that they will do their best to provide the much sought after medical services that people seek outside the shores of the country such as complicated surgeries and organ transplant.

On his part, the Chairman of Imo State Universal Education Board (IMSUBEB), Hon. Chidiebere Egbo commended the efforts of the Governor in ensuring that the status of the education sectors in Imo is restored, and pledged that the Board will align with the vision of the Governor and make polices that will improve the quality of basic education in the State, while also carrying out their task with utmost sense of responsibility.

The inauguration ceremonies were witnessed by key government officials like the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chike Olemgbe, Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmos Iwu, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Barr Nnamdi Anyaehie, Head of Service, Mrs. Chikaodi Emenalor, Commissioners, and stakeholders like, Barr. Marcelinus Nlemigbo, Chief Charles Amadi, Chief Tony Chukwu, HRH, Eze Oliver Ohanwhe, among others.