ASMATA PG, Police, NUJ, rights groups mourn as Champion Onitsha Correspondent buries wife

The President General PG, Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders’ Association, ASMATA, Chief Humphrey Anuna, Onitsha Police Area Commander, Mr. Chidi Nzota, Southeast Vice President, Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Comrade Emmanuel Ifesinachi, National chairman, Human Dignity Restoration Association, HDRA, comrade Jude Achebe, and the Anambra State chairman, Civill Liberties Organization, CLO, comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, Friday mourned late Mrs Ify Eucharia Ebele, wife of the Onitsha Correspondent of Champion Newspaper, Phil Okose.

The burial ceremony which took place at the husband’s compound in Ogidiani-Etiti village, Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra State, also attracted scores of correspondents and vice chairman of NUJ, Anambra State, comrade Betty Onuchukwu.

Consoling the bereaved family, the ASMATA PG said, “The bereaved husband is our own person who has been contributing to the growth of ASMATA affairs right from the commencement of this administration.

“That is why I am here physically to join our own person, in mourning the demise of Mrs Ebele, his wife and God will not allow him to continue to cry over the death of his wife.

“You should take heart for it is the will of God that she has to depart this sinful world at her youthful age. Luckily she has trained all her children but only that she did not live to eat the fruit of her labour,” the PG stated.

Also, the Onitsha Police Area Commander, Mr. Chidi Nzota, lamented that she died at a time she was to relax and start making merry having finished training her children.

“The bereaved journalist is my good friend and the only good thing I will tell him is to take heart as death is an inevitable thing that will come when it will come.”

The Southeast Vice President, NUJ, comrade Emmanuel Ifesinachi, in his remark, prayed God to give the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the loss adding that the deceased died when she was most needed.

“God will give the family the fortitude to bear the loss and I know that our colleague, the husband, will be protected and God will see him through for the death is so unfortunate,” he stated

Comrades Jude Achebe, national chairman of Human Dignity Restoration Association, HDRA, who came with the wife, regretted the untimely death stating that the deceased, as a teacher, has assisted in grooming most youths who today are adults while the state chairman of Civil Liberties Organization, CLO, Evangelist comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, thanked God for smooth burial of the deceased and prayed God to give the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

