Adeboye demands release of detained social media critic, disowns group behind man’s arrest

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Enoch Adeboye, has called for the release of popular TikToker, Olumide Ogunsanwo, aka SeaKing, who was arrested by the police and arraigned in court for criticising the cleric on social media.

The revered cleric also distanced himself from the arrest, stating that he was not aware of the incident or those responsible for it.

In a TikTok post shared in December 2024, SeaKing criticised Adeboye for urging people to fast for 100 days for Nigeria, describing the directive as “stupid.”

Angered by the post, the Concerned Christian Youth Forum, a Christian youth group, petitioned the Lagos State Police Command, which led to SeaKing’s arrest in December, sparking widespread outrage on social media.

However, in a viral video seen by Sunday PUNCH on Saturday, Adeboye clarified that he was not involved in the TikToker’s arrest and didn’t know those behind it.

He said, “I heard that there was someone who lambasted me thoroughly because I asked my people to fast for 100 days. I didn’t ask him o. I didn’t even ask anybody who is not a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God to fast—only my children. But God said that it would happen. I was told that some people got so angry, and they went and arrested the fellow. Haaa! Release him. He is fulfilling prophecy.”

In a YouTube video shared on Friday, the convener of the Christian forum, James Adama, admitted that the group was behind SeaKing’s arrest, claiming it was in response to the growing menace of cyber harassment against respected religious leaders.

He said, “I was simply disturbed to come across a recent video in which an individual identified as 32-year-old Ogunsanwo Olumide launched a vicious verbal assault on Pastor E.A. Adeboye. In a shocking display of disrespect and defiance, Mr Ogunsanwo branded Pastor Adeboye as a very stupid person and a fool, alleging that he had instructed his congregation to engage in a 100-day fast.

“This brazen act of verbal harassment is not only reprehensible but also strikes at the heart of our cultural norms and values. It undermines the crucial principle of respect for elders, which is deeply embedded in our society, and threatens to erode the very foundation of our moral framework.

“This is to inform the general public that Ogunsanwo has been arrested and will be charged in court for his unprovoked, distasteful, and disrespectful insult directed at the revered Christian leader.

The Concerned Christian Youth Forum is behind his arrest.”

Speaking to Sunday PUNCH, one of SeaKing’s legal representatives, Deji Adeyanju, commended Adeboye’s decision to secure the TikToker’s release, stating that the Christian group responsible for his arrest would face legal action.

Adeyanju said, “That is how pastors should behave. Any pastor who arrests someone for insulting or criticising him is an unbeliever. But the Nigerian police are jobless. How can someone file a petition when he is not even the one defamed? We will advise SeaKing to sue the person who wrote the petition because he had no legal standing to do so in the first place.”

When asked about the next steps following Adeboye’s statement, Adeyanju said, “It all depends on the police. You know the Nigeria police have a penchant for impunity and senselessness. But we will review Adeboye’s video and take it from there.”