We ‘ve only one Nat’l Working Committee – NNPP Chair Ahmed

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party NNPP Dr Ajuji Ahmed has said that there is only one National Working Committee NWC of the party in Nigeria.

The party leader has also dismissed the recent gathering of some group of persons in Apapa Lagos purported to have held the national convention of the party as an illegality saying that it is an open assault on the party and the psyche of Nigerians by some sponsored elements posing as leaders of the party.

He said that the NNPP did not hold any National Convention and also did not inaugurate any National Working Committee NWC adding that the present NWC members still hold office up to April 2026.

He spoke at a press conference on the state of affairs of the party at the National Headquarters 11 Mahatma Gandhi Street Area 11 Abuja saying that there is only one recognized leader of the party Lee him and recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC

He also dismissed as fake any of the party logo that are not the ones with Red, White Red Colour with a Book and Academic Cap on top as the ones recognized by the law and by the party.

He said: “Immediately after the 2023 general elections some members of this party who openly played anti-party activities were subjected to proper disciplinary procedures and they were found wanting.

“They were duly sanctioned but instead of exploring the internal mechanism put in place by the party to address grievances they decided to release themselves to outsiders in order to distract the attention of the party”.

The party leader who spoke in the presence of National Assembly members of the party led by Sen.Rufai Hanga said that it is clearly against the law, and common decency for any group under the guise of identity different from that logo to refer to itself as NNPP.

He added that for this reason the NNPP did not have any National Convention in recent times and so did not inaugurate any National Working Committee NWC.

The party chairman said that democracy thrives on the rule of law and added that when a group of pretentious politicians consistently defies and shows contempt for the rule of law, it portends grave danger to democracy.