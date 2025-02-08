Rotary District 9112 partner US embark on bringing 500 out of School Children back to School held in Lagos

L-R… Foundation Chairman, Rot. Eziuche Onosike ;Rotary club, President Lekki Novare ;Rot. Gloria Onu; Director School Mobilization Lagos, State School Improvement Team. (SUBEB) Mr. Tesileem Amusat; Pioneer District 9112 Governor, RTN Olufemi Adenekan; Pioneer Chairman, Basic Education Literacy Committee District 9112 Rotarian International Past President, Agboola Olushola; during the Brining 500 out of School Children Back to School organised by Rotary District 9112 Partner with US held at Ajegunle in Lagos.

L-r …At the back roll, Director School Mobilization Lagos, State School Improvement Team. (SUBEB) Mr. Tesileem Amusat; Pioneer Chairman, Basic Education Literacy Committee District 9112 Rotarian International past President, Agboola Olushola; Pioneer District 9112 Governor, RTN Olufemi Adenekan; with the pupils.

L-r …Pioneer District 9112 Governor, RTN Olufemi Adenekan; Pioneer Chairman, Basic Education Literacy Committee District 9112 Rotarian International past President, Agboola Olushola; Director School Mobilization Lagos, State School Improvement Team (SUBEB) Mr Tesileem Amusat.

L-r… Director of School Mobilization Lagos, State School Improvement Team (SUBEB) Mr Tesileem Amusat; Pioneer Chairman, Basic Education Literacy Committee District 9112 Rotarian International past President, Agboola Olushola; Pioneer District 9112 Governor, RTN Olufemi Adenekan and others.

L-R …Director School Mobilization Lagos, State School Improvement Team (SUBEB). Mr Tesileem Amusat; Pioneer Chairman, Basic Education Literacy Committee District 9112 Rotarian International past President, Agboola Olushola; Pioneer District 9112 Governor, RTN Olufemi Adenekan, with the Pupils.

Pioneer District 9112 Governor, RTN Olufemi Adenekan; Pioneer Chairman, Basic Education Literacy Committee District 9112 Rotarian International past President, Agboola Olushola; Director School Mobilization Lagos, State School Improvement Team (SUBEB). Mr. Tesileem Amusat (all middle) and others pose with the Pupils and their gifts, during the bringing 500 out of School Children Back to School organised by Rotary District 9112 partner with the US held at Ajegunle in Lagos. 6/2/2025…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.