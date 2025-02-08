32.8 C
Lagos
February 8, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Rotary District 9112 partner US embark on bringing 500 out of School Children back to School held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0122

L-R…  Foundation Chairman, Rot. Eziuche Onosike ;Rotary club, President Lekki Novare ;Rot. Gloria Onu;   Director School Mobilization Lagos, State School Improvement Team. (SUBEB)  Mr. Tesileem Amusat; Pioneer  District 9112 Governor, RTN Olufemi Adenekan; Pioneer Chairman, Basic  Education Literacy Committee District 9112 Rotarian International Past President, Agboola Olushola; during the  Brining 500 out of School Children Back to School organised by Rotary District   9112 Partner with US held at Ajegunle in Lagos.

L-r …At the back roll,  Director School Mobilization Lagos, State School Improvement Team. (SUBEB)  Mr. Tesileem Amusat; Pioneer Chairman, Basic  Education Literacy Committee District 9112 Rotarian International past President, Agboola Olushola; Pioneer  District 9112 Governor, RTN Olufemi Adenekan; with the pupils.

L-r …Pioneer  District 9112 Governor, RTN Olufemi Adenekan; Pioneer Chairman, Basic  Education Literacy Committee District 9112 Rotarian International past President, Agboola Olushola; Director School Mobilization Lagos, State School Improvement Team (SUBEB)  Mr Tesileem Amusat.

L-r… Director of School Mobilization Lagos, State School Improvement Team (SUBEB)  Mr Tesileem Amusat; Pioneer Chairman, Basic  Education Literacy Committee District 9112 Rotarian International past President, Agboola Olushola; Pioneer  District 9112 Governor, RTN Olufemi Adenekan and others.

L-R …Director School Mobilization Lagos, State School Improvement Team (SUBEB).  Mr Tesileem Amusat; Pioneer Chairman, Basic  Education Literacy Committee District 9112 Rotarian International past President, Agboola Olushola; Pioneer  District 9112 Governor, RTN Olufemi Adenekan, with the Pupils.

Pioneer  District 9112 Governor, RTN Olufemi Adenekan; Pioneer Chairman, Basic  Education Literacy Committee District 9112 Rotarian International past President, Agboola Olushola; Director School Mobilization Lagos, State School Improvement Team (SUBEB).  Mr. Tesileem Amusat (all middle) and others pose with the Pupils and their gifts, during the bringing 500 out of School Children Back to School organised by Rotary District   9112 partner with the US held at Ajegunle in  Lagos. 6/2/2025…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

