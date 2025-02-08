Police has nabbed abductors, killers of Anambra lawmaker

*killer says, he was beaten to death by us for not paying N20m ransome

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo’s onslaught against criminals and the likes in the state through operation “Udo Ga-Achi has continued to yield unprecedented results as Agunechemba captures the 9 kidnappers of the lawmaker, Hon Justice Azuka who was kidnapped on December 24, 2025.

Confirming the arrest on Friday evening, the State Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Obono Itam paraded the 9 kidnappers that abducted and killed the lawmaker representing Onitsha North constituency at the State Assembly at the Command headquarters in Amawbia.

The suspects who are all less than 31 years old include, Ugochukwu Onuorah, aged 30; Ikemefuna Ossai, 20; Ikenna Orugu, 27; Chibuike Obiefuna, aged 19; Chinonso Olisa, aged 19; Chinedu Okoli, 21; David Ojini, 25; and the most notorious of them all, according to the CP was Peter Sunday, a 20-year-old, with a large tattoo inscription of “No Peace 4 d Government” on his chest.

He disclosed that over 100 notorious criminals have been killed in the past nine months, adding that security operatives have successfully destroyed many criminal camps in Communities like Achalla, Eziowelle, Ufuma, Ogbaru, and several other locations in the state.

The CP said, “Many of you are aware of the gruesome murder of Hon. Justice Azuka, the Honourable State House of Assembly member representing Onitsha North Constituency 1 in the Anambra State House of Assembly, who was abducted on December 24, 2024, in Onitsha.

“This serious incident motivated the command to go the extra mile in intelligence gathering and discreet investigation.

“In the early hours of February 6, 2025, at the second Niger Bridge, the joint security team comprising the Police and AVG operatives, on a mission to rescue the abducted Honourable State House of Assembly member representing Onitsha North, Hon. Azuka, regrettably found his lifeless body at the scene. May his soul rest in perfect peace.

“Given the above, on the same day, the command operatives, in a joint operation with Anambra State Vigilante operatives, acting on intelligence-led information, arrested nine suspects actively involved in this unfortunate incident and recovered two pump-action guns. One of the suspects sustained a gunshot injury in his leg during a gun duel with the police operatives,” he stated.

CP Itam also said that the Command operatives successfully arrested one Chidiebere Nwosu, a kidnap suspect in Uruagu, Nnewi, and neutralized some of his gang members involved in the attack on police personnel attached to the Rapid Response Squad after a successful arrest on October 3, 2024.

Meanwhile, One of the suspects, 30-year-old Ugochukwu Amadi who allegedly shot Azuka dead, denied pulling the trigger to kill him.

But, he however, acknowledged that the late lawmaker was beaten to death by them after his family members failed to pay the ransom of N20 million.

His words, “We did not collect any money from him. We asked for N20 million, but he did not give us.

However, his co-suspects stated that Onuorah was the person who shot Azuka dead, despite their advice against it.