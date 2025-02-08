Plateau SDGs reaffirms commitment to disability inclusion 

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Plateau State Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) office, has reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment towards mainstreaming disability issues as a crucial part of sustainable development strategies

The SDGs Project Coordinator in Plateau State, Mrs. Nanbam Danjuma Lot, emphasized that the administration of Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang remains dedicated to empowering persons with disabilities by integrating SDG initiatives into government policies and programs.

Lot made the disclosure during a courtesy visit by the Equal Basis Development Initiative to her office on February 5, 2025. She acknowledged the pressing challenges faced by persons with disabilities and assured that the Plateau SDGs office is ready to partner with the organization to promote and protect their rights.

“The government prioritizes the most vulnerable members of society, and we will continue to coordinate and integrate sustainable development goals into our policies to ensure the empowerment of persons with disabilities,” she stated.

She further noted that the Plateau SDGs team had visited all special education centers across the state to assess their needs and determine appropriate interventions.

Earlier in the visit, the Executive Director of Equal Basis Development Initiative, Mrs. Patricia Nenadi Pam, explained the purpose of their engagement, highlighting the importance of collaboration in advancing disability rights.

“SDGs play a pivotal role in shaping policies that influence the rights of persons with disabilities. We believe your office can drive impactful programs by ensuring basic amenities, improving accessibility, and addressing barriers that hinder inclusion in health, education, employment, transportation, and information,” Mrs. Pam stated.

She called on the Plateau SDGs to make its policies and interventions more inclusive, ensuring that persons with disabilities benefit equally.

Equal Basis Development Initiative is a non-governmental, non-profit organization that promotes the welfare of persons with disabilities in Nigeria and beyond. Through research, advocacy, training, education, and empowerment, the organization aims to address the systemic barriers limiting opportunities for persons with disabilities.

The meeting ended on a positive note, with both parties expressing their willingness to collaborate towards achieving inclusive development in Plateau State.