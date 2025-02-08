32.8 C
Lagos
February 8, 2025
Trending now

Rotary District 9112 partner US embark on bringing 500 out of School…

*UNDP partners NAICOM, NIA, NCRIB on Insurance Literacy, Consumer Protection Campaign* The…

Rotary, partners take out-of-school children back to classroom

Nigeria’s support for legal migration not just for economic benefits, says minister

Governor Mbah celebrates Osuofia @ 70 years

We ‘ve only one Nat’l Working Committee – NNPP Chair Ahmed

Plateau SDGs reaffirms commitment to disability inclusion 

INEC urges Media to back creation of electoral offences Tribunal

Enugu State Govt, LG Councils target establishment of 260 farm estates

2025 budget: Lagos govt targets N247bn monthly revenue, lists priority projects

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Plateau SDGs reaffirms commitment to disability inclusion 

by Peter Anayo086

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

 

Plateau State Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) office, has reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment towards mainstreaming disability issues as a crucial part of sustainable development strategies

 

The SDGs Project Coordinator in Plateau State, Mrs. Nanbam Danjuma Lot, emphasized that the administration of Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang remains dedicated to empowering persons with disabilities by integrating SDG initiatives into government policies and programs.

 

Lot made the disclosure during a courtesy visit by the Equal Basis Development Initiative to her office on February 5, 2025. She acknowledged the pressing challenges faced by persons with disabilities and assured that the Plateau SDGs office is ready to partner with the organization to promote and protect their rights.

 

“The government prioritizes the most vulnerable members of society, and we will continue to coordinate and integrate sustainable development goals into our policies to ensure the empowerment of persons with disabilities,” she stated.

 

She further noted that the Plateau SDGs team had visited all special education centers across the state to assess their needs and determine appropriate interventions.

 

Earlier in the visit, the Executive Director of Equal Basis Development Initiative, Mrs. Patricia Nenadi Pam, explained the purpose of their engagement, highlighting the importance of collaboration in advancing disability rights.

 

“SDGs play a pivotal role in shaping policies that influence the rights of persons with disabilities. We believe your office can drive impactful programs by ensuring basic amenities, improving accessibility, and addressing barriers that hinder inclusion in health, education, employment, transportation, and information,” Mrs. Pam stated.

 

She called on the Plateau SDGs to make its policies and interventions more inclusive, ensuring that persons with disabilities benefit equally.

 

Equal Basis Development Initiative is a non-governmental, non-profit organization that promotes the welfare of persons with disabilities in Nigeria and beyond. Through research, advocacy, training, education, and empowerment, the organization aims to address the systemic barriers limiting opportunities for persons with disabilities.

 

The meeting ended on a positive note, with both parties expressing their willingness to collaborate towards achieving inclusive development in Plateau State.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Court orders repatriation of 270 Nigerians detained in Ethiopian prison

Peter Anayo

Justice, fairness paramount for peace in Nigeria –CAN

Editor

NDDC begins repairs of Owerri-Port Harcourt road

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO