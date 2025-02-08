Ohanaeze Ndigbo at inaugural meeting establishes peace, reconciliation, dispute resolution committee

COSMAS CHUKWU , Enugu

The new executive council of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, led by the President General, Senator John Azuta Mbata, has set up a peace, reconciliation and dispute resolution committee to address any crisis that might arise to disrupt the union and indeed the entire Igbo race.

The committee is expected to address the dissenting voices that culminated in noticeable factions.

Because of the importance attached to this committee, former President General of Ohanaeze, Prof. Enwo Iga-Igariwey was appointed to head the committee to see that divergent interests are streamlined with a view to ensuring peace and progress in Igbo land.

The National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, disclosed this on Friday to newsmen after their inaugural meeting since the Mbata-led Ohanaeze took over the reigns of power from Nze Fidelis Ozichukwu Chukwu, the immediate past president general.

Chukwu also disclosed that they also set up a committee on Work Plan and Administrative Frame Work of the Administration to ensure that the administration runs smoothly.

He equally disclosed that they set up another committee that would establish a professional chair that would see to the research and promotion of Igbo language and culture.

According to Chukwu, “Part of the committees are : committee articulating the work plan and administrative framework of this administration. The committee was given milestones and timelines in order to enable us run on a systematic note.

“We also established a very important committee on peace, reconciliation and dispute resolution. This committee will look at all sorts of issues that are associated with either crisis or are prone to crisis within the compact of Ohanaeze Ndigbo at different levels.

“Thirdly, we equally had the approval of NEC to establish another important committee that will enable Ohanaeze to establish a professorial endowment chair in the seven states with a specific terms of reference to engage in research for the development of Igbo language, culture, tradition and history. A seed money was equally released to that effect.

“It is high time we as Ndigbo started telling our history and obviously, if we don’t have a robust mechanism to enhance our culture and tradition, especially language, our language could go extinct. When our languages go extinct, our world view, world pattern, our belief system, our social mirror and all other aggregates of a corporate being as it bothers on Ndigbo, will also go extinct.

“So, these committees will embark on extensive research on Igbo historicity on Igbo language and culture and output of this committee on endowment chairs in the universities will equally make extensive and periodic publications as it borders on their research outcomes.

“This, we believe, will enhance scholarship, give our claims a sustainable academic background and also justify all our efforts towards enhancing and consolidating our being as Ndigbo within the polity.

“The chairman of the committee is the deputy president general, Prince Okey Nwadinobi. A few of our NEC members are also in the committee. They’re also going to engage some other Igbo scholars especially Igbo language scholars and pan-Igbo academics in various institutions of learning

With the enthusiasm and huge cognate experience which Senator Mbata has brought to bear.”