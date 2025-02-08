Occupational safety: FG inspects factories of top companies in Lagos

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has conducted an inspection of factories of leading companies in Lagos State, as part of the commitment of the Federal Government to enforcing compliance with occupational safety and health (OSH) standards and labour laws.

During the two-day exercise, the inspection team, led by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, visited the factories of Cadbury Plc, Nestle Plc, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, Guinness Nigeria Plc and Stellar Beverages Limited in Lagos, to ensure that they comply with labour laws, health and safety regulations, and environmental best practices.

At the factories visited, the team assessed workplace conditions, health and safety measures, and employee welfare provisions and encouraged the management to adopt global best practices by ensuring they give utmost priority to the health, safety and mental wellbeing of both employers and employees, which would enhance productivity.

Factory inspections are directed toward promoting a safe and conducive work environment while boosting productivity and economic growth in the country.

Speaking, Onyejeocha said that factory inspections highlight the government’s dedication to enforcing OSH regulations, reducing industrial hazards and fostering a thriving business environment.

She said: “The health, safety and well-being of workers is a top priority for the Federal Government. This inspection underscores the commitment of the government, under the renewed hope agenda, to ensure that factories comply with labour laws, health and safety regulations, and environmental best practices.

“I commend you for your commitment to workplace safety and your cooperation with the Ministry in ensuring that OSH standards are upheld. Today’s visit is a testament to our collective dedication to strengthening safety protocols and preventing workplace accidents and occupational diseases.

“As we conduct this inspection, our focus will be on ensuring compliance with the Factories Act CAP F1 LFN 2004, and other relevant OSH regulations. Our goal is not only to enforce compliance but also to collaborate with stakeholders in fostering a proactive safety culture that prioritizes prevention over reaction.”

She urged all employers and employees present to see workplace safety as a shared responsibility, stressing that employers must provide the necessary safety equipment, training, and conducive work environments, while employees must adhere to safety guidelines and report hazards promptly.

According to the Minister, the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Labour and Employment, continues to push for the full implementation of the National Policy on Occupational Safety and Health, along with international best practices in workplace safety, adding that the government would remain committed to capacity building, effective inspections, and the digitization of OSH processes, to enhance efficiency in the government’s regulatory duties.

She assured that the Ministry of Labour and Employment would remain steadfast in its commitment to promoting and enforcing a safe and healthy work environment across all sectors of the economy.

She emphasised that maintaining high safety and health standards is not just a regulatory obligation but a moral imperative that ensures the well-being of employees and enhances productivity.

Speaking further, Onyejeocha maintained that a safe workplace translates to higher efficiency, improved job satisfaction, and ultimately, economic growth.

The Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to drive industrial growth while upholding regulatory standards.

She urged all factories to comply with the recently launched Registration fees regulation to avoid penalties, and opined that the regulation required a review so that registration of factories would be done annually.

In a statement signed by Patience Onuobia, Head, Press and Public Relations, Onyejeocha commended all the factories visited for their efforts and encouraged other organisations to follow that path, also thanked the inspected companies for staying in business despite the economic hardship, and encouraged them to keep up the good work.