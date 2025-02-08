Nigerian Society of Engineers flag off Ceremony of Professional Dev. training for Engineers in Lagos

L-R… Representative for Citadel for Technological and Engineering Development Limited (CITED) Engr Bola Bido; Host, Engr.Dr . Aluya Dauda Okodugha; President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Margaret Oguntala; Executive Director, Oil Producers Trade Section , (OPTS) Gwueke Ajaifia; CEO, Techlytics. Training Provider for Data Analytics, Oluwatayo Winkunle; member, of Council (NSE) Engr Tosin Ogunmola; during the Flag off Ceremony of the Professional development training for Engineers Organized by (NSE) at Engineering Close Victoria Island in Lagos. on 8/2/2025. PHOTOS CHINYERE IKEANYI

L-R … Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Vice President Corporate Services, Engr Dr Felicia Agubata; Host, Engr. Dr. Aluya Dauda Okodugha; CEO, Techlytics. Training Provider for Data Analytics, Oluwatayo Winkunle; President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Margaret Oguntala; Executive Director, Oil Producers Trade Section, (OPTS) Gwueke Ajaifia; Representative for Citadel for Technological and Engineering Development Limited (CITED) Engr Bola Bido; Member, of Council(NSE) Engr Tosin Ogunmola.

L-r …CEO, Techlytics Training Provider for Data Analytics, Oluwatayo Winkunle; President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Margaret Oguntala; Executive Director, Oil Producers Trade Section(OPTS) Gwueke Ajaifia; Representative for Citadel for Technological and Engineering Development Limited (CITED) Engr Bola Bido.

L-R …Host, Engr.Dr . Aluya Dauda Okodugha; Representative for Citadel for Technological and Engineering Development Limited (CITED) Engr Bola Bido; President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Margaret Oguntala; Executive Director, Oil Producers Trade Section, (OPTS) Gwueke Ajaifia; CEO, Techlytics. Training Provider for Data Analytics, Oluwatayo Winkunle; Member, of Council(NSE) Engr Tosin Ogunmola.

President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Margaret Oguntala, addressing the participants.

Cross Section of the Participants during the Flag off Ceremony of the Professional development training for Engineers.

Sitting from left… Representative for Citadel for Technological and Engineering Development Limited (CITED) Engr Bola Bido; Host, Engr.Dr .Aluya Dauda Okodugha; President Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engr Margaret Oguntala; Executive Director, Oil Producers Trade Section , (OPTS) Gwueke Ajaifia; CEO, Techlytics. Training Provider for Data Analytics, Oluwatayo Winkunle, Members of(NSE) and the participants, during the Flag off Ceremony of the Professional Development Training for Engineers Organized by (NSE) at Engineering Close Victoria Island in Lagos on 8/2/2025…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2