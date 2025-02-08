27.3 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Nigerian Society of Engineers flag off Ceremony of Professional Dev. training for Engineers in Lagos

by Peter Anayo028

L-R…  Representative for Citadel for Technological and Engineering Development  Limited (CITED) Engr Bola Bido; Host, Engr.Dr . Aluya Dauda Okodugha; President Nigerian Society of  Engineers (NSE) Engr Margaret Oguntala;  Executive Director, Oil Producers Trade Section(OPTS) Gwueke Ajaifia;   CEO,   Techlytics. Training Provider for Data Analytics,   Oluwatayo Winkunle;  member, of Council (NSE) Engr Tosin Ogunmola; during the Flag off Ceremony of the Professional development training for Engineers Organized by  (NSE) at  Engineering Close Victoria  Island in Lagos. on 8/2/2025. PHOTOS  CHINYERE IKEANYI

L-R … Nigerian Society of  Engineers (NSE)  Vice President Corporate Services, Engr Dr Felicia Agubata; Host, Engr. Dr. Aluya Dauda Okodugha; CEO,  Techlytics. Training Provider for Data Analytics,   Oluwatayo Winkunle; President Nigerian Society of  Engineers (NSE) Engr Margaret Oguntala; Executive Director, Oil Producers Trade Section, (OPTS) Gwueke Ajaifia; Representative for Citadel for Technological and Engineering Development  Limited (CITED) Engr Bola Bido; Member, of Council(NSE) Engr Tosin Ogunmola.

L-r …CEO,  Techlytics Training Provider for Data Analytics,   Oluwatayo Winkunle; President Nigerian Society of  Engineers (NSE) Engr Margaret Oguntala; Executive Director, Oil Producers Trade Section(OPTS) Gwueke Ajaifia; Representative for Citadel for Technological and Engineering Development  Limited (CITED) Engr Bola Bido.

L-R …Host, Engr.Dr . Aluya Dauda Okodugha; Representative for Citadel for Technological and Engineering Development  Limited (CITED) Engr Bola Bido;   President Nigerian Society of  Engineers (NSE) Engr Margaret Oguntala; Executive Director, Oil Producers Trade Section, (OPTS) Gwueke Ajaifia;    CEO,  Techlytics. Training Provider for Data Analytics,   Oluwatayo Winkunle;  Member, of Council(NSE) Engr Tosin Ogunmola.

President Nigerian Society of  Engineers (NSE) Engr Margaret Oguntala, addressing the participants.

Cross Section of the Participants during the Flag off Ceremony of the Professional development training for Engineers.

Sitting from left… Representative  for Citadel for Technological and Engineering Development Limited (CITED) Engr Bola Bido; Host, Engr.Dr .Aluya Dauda Okodugha; President Nigerian Society of  Engineers (NSE) Engr Margaret Oguntala;  Executive Director, Oil Producers Trade Section , (OPTS) Gwueke Ajaifia;     CEO,  Techlytics. Training Provider for Data Analytics,   Oluwatayo Winkunle, Members of(NSE) and the participants, during the Flag off Ceremony of the Professional Development Training for Engineers Organized by  (NSE) at  Engineering Close Victoria  Island in Lagos on 8/2/2025…PHOTOS:  CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

