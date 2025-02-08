Governor Mbah celebrates Osuofia @ 70 years

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah has congratulated the famous comedian and entertainer, Nkem Owo, also known as Osuofia, describing him as one of Enugu’s precious gifts to the world.

Governor Mbah, in a message on his verified X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts, @PNMbah celebrated the Nollywood icon, saying he has brought fun, laughter, and excitement to millions of homes across the world.

The governor wrote:

“This is a toast to one of Enugu’s precious gifts to the world, Nkem Owoh, aka Osuofia.

“Nkem Owoh has no doubt distinguished himself as an icon of Nollywood, who has brought fun, laughter, and excitement to millions of homes across the world through his mastery of his art as a thespian and entertainer. Indeed, we owe the success that Nollywood has become to the sacrifice, resilience, commitment, and regenerative powers of Nkem and his like.

“Nkem, we celebrate you and thank you immensely for putting Enugu State and Nigeria on the global screens and pray to God to keep you in good health for many more years.

“People, join me and Ndi Enugu in wishing inimitable Nkem Owoh a happy 70th birthday”, he said.