APWEN Lagos visits NYSC Orientation Camp, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, donates 104 plastic chairs to enhance camp’s facilities

The Lagos Chapter of the Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN Lagos) has donated 100 chairs and other furniture items to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Lagos to address logistical challenges faced by corps members and staff.

The donation, which includes four executive plastic chairs, aims to enhance the comfort and dignity of corps members during their orientation. Speaking during the presentation, the Chairman of APWEN Lagos, Dr Atinuke Owolabi, emphasised the association’s commitment to supporting young graduates serving the nation.

The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Branch led by Chairman Engr. Dr Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi and her executive Engr. Nnazor Onyekachi Eucharia assistant publicity,. Engr. Feyisetan – Young Engineers Coordinator Engr. Agbeleye Okikijesu – Young Engineers Welfare Coordinator Engr. Modupe – APWENLagos Welfare Coordinator remains committed to community development and youth empowerment.

“This gesture is not just about furniture; it is about showing these young men and women that they are valued, not alone in this journey and that their well-being matters,” Owolabi said.

She noted that during a recent visit to the Lagos NYSC Orientation Camp, she observed the challenges corps members face, particularly the lack of adequate seating and shelter.

“As female engineers, we believe leadership goes beyond technical expertise. It is about taking action where it is needed most,” she added, urging corps members to remain resilient and committed to national service, as the future of the country depends on their strength, innovation, and leadership.

The chairman also encouraged the corps members to associate with organisations like APWEN, which is committed to building a future where every young Nigerian has the support needed to thrive. She thanked sponsors for contributing to the initiative, which also marked the launch of APWEN Lagos’ NYSC programme, coordinated by corps member Gbemisola Folarin.

“This initiative is designed to reach out to corps members, providing them with valuable resources and guidance during their service year,” Owolabi said.

NYSC Lagos State Coordinator: Mrs Salmwang Christiana N. NYSC Camp Director: Mrs. Osho other NYSC Camp officials, Engr. Dr Atinuke Wuraola Owolabi, Chairman, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, Lagos chapter Asst. Publicity Secretary, Engr Eucharia Nnazor.

The APWEN delegation included Assistant Publicity Secretary Nnazor Onyekachi Eucharia, Young Engineers Coordinator Agbeleye Okikijesu, and Welfare Officer Agbeleye Okikijesu.

The Lagos State Coordinator for NYSC, Mrs. Christiana Salmwang, commended APWEN Lagos for the intervention, describing it as a timely effort to address some of the challenges faced by corps members in the camp.

