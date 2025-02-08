100 days in office: Women Affairs Minister urges accelerated implementation of Nigeria for Women Project

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

In a strategic meeting with Commissioners of Women Affairs, the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, emphasized the need for swift action to implement the Nigeria for Women Project Scale-Up (NFWP-SU).

This is as the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Maryam Keshinro underscored the power of unity and collaboration that will afford women the opportunity to thrive.

The project, approved in June 2023, aims to empower 4.5 million women across Nigeria through economic inclusion, financial empowerment, and access to essential skills and resources.

However, with an 18-month delay in execution, Minister Imaan stressed that time is of the essence, and immediate action is required to meet the project’s development objectives.

“We must leave this room with clear commitments, decisive actions, and a renewed sense of urgency to drive implementation at the state level, ensuring that no woman is left behind,” she urged.

The Minister called on State Commissioners of Women Affairs to prioritize the recruitment of high-quality project staff and constitute relevant implementation structures without delay. She also emphasized the need for a clear roadmap with firm commitments from each state on their acceleration plans and next steps.

The NFWP-SU is a critical initiative that aligns with the broader vision of empowering 10 million Nigerian women under the Renewed Hope Agenda. The Minister assured that the Federal Government is committed to supporting the project’s success, with a high-profile Presidential launch planned within the next month.

As the Minister concluded, “The stakes are high, and the responsibility rests on us. The estimated 4.5 million women who stand to benefit from this project are not just numbers; they are mothers, entrepreneurs, leaders, and contributors to our nation’s economy. Their success is Nigeria’s success.” ¹

On her part, the Permanent Secretary, Dr Maryam Ismaila Keshinro, said, she was thrilled to see so many passionate individuals united by a shared vision, adding that women are the heartbeat of our society, therefore, bringing creativity, resilience, and inspiration, is ” our responsibility to ensure they have the necessary tools and opportunities they deserve to thrive.”

“As we gather to strategize and accelerate the Nigeria for Women Program Scale-Up Project, let us remember the power of unity and collaboration.

“When we unite our efforts towards achieving a better Nigerian-Woman, we can overcome challenges and unlock potentials we never thought would be possible.

“To this end, let us be bold in our strategies, creative in our solutions, and unwavering in our commitment to making a real difference in the lives of Nigerian Women.”

