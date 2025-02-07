Wike’s administration kicks off 2025 critical project approvals in FCT

…₦3.648 Billion Allocated for Police Divisional Headquarters

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has kicked off 2025 with a bang, approving several critical projects aimed at enhancing security, infrastructure, and service delivery in the capital city.

At its first Executive Committee (EXCO) meeting of the year, chaired by FCT Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike, five to six key memoranda received approval, covering security, infrastructure, and administrative concerns.

One of the most significant approvals was the allocation of ₦3.648 billion for the construction of police divisional headquarters and officers’ quarters in Kuje, Gwagwalada, and Kwali Area Councils.

This move is expected to strengthen security presence in rural communities and address security challenges in the hinterlands.

Other approved projects include:

Insurance Coverage: The provision of insurance cover for FCTA’s movable and immovable assets, ensuring business continuity and financial protection against unforeseen losses.

Power Infrastructure: The construction of a 33KV power supply line from Dawaki to Bwari and the installation of solar-powered street lights along Arab Road and connecting roads.

Sports Infrastructure: The construction of multi-event sports centers in Abuja, with a 12-month completion timeline. Judicial Infrastructure: The construction of two magistrate courts in Asokoro and Garki, is expected to be completed within 15 to 18 months.

The Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister, Hon. Chidi Amadi reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to infrastructure, security, and service delivery, stating that deliberations on pending memos will continue in subsequent meetings.

“We are making steady progress in crime reduction, and these new approvals will further enhance security and governance in the FCT,” he said.

These approvals demonstrate the FCTA’s commitment to delivering impactful projects under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. With these projects, the FCTA is poised to enhance security, infrastructure, and service delivery in the capital city.

