Outrage as decomposing body of Anambra lawmaker discovered on 2nd Niger Bridge

.As bandits abduct popular Army General, 9 others, two killed in Katsina

The decomposing body of a member of Anambra State House of Assembly, Justice Azuka, has been discovered on the 2nd Niger Bridge.

It would be recalls that Azuka was abducted on December 24, 2024, along Ugwunabankpa Road, Inland Town, Onitsha.

Following weeks of intense investigation, security operatives from Abuja arrested the suspects in connection with his abduction on Wednesday.

The suspects, upon interrogation, revealed the location where they had discarded the remains of the slain lawmaker, leading authorities to the site.

At the time of his abduction, he was representing Onitsha North Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly.

SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the spokesman for the Anambra Police Command, has assured that further details will be made public in due course.

Persecondnews recalls that the Anambra State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Awka on September 29, 2023, declared the Labour Party(LP) politician as the rightful winner of the Onitsha North 1 State Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, following the March 16, 2023 election.

Delivering its judgment, the three-man panel ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately withdraw the certificate of return issued to Mr. Douglas Egbuna of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

However, Bandits have reportedly kidnapped the former Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), retired Brig.-Gen. Maharazu Tsiga in Tsiga village in the Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State, in the early hours of Thursday.

The bandits, who also razed several homes, killed one person and abducted at least nine others, disappearing with valuable items in the process.

At 12:30 am, the bandits unleashed a terrifying attack, storming the community and firing shots indiscriminately to spread fear among residents, eyewitnesses recounted.

When contacted to confirm the attack, the Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, said he “can’t talk now” in an SMS.